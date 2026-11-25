Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hasina, sentenced to death in absentia, faces extradition efforts.

West Bengal minister Arjun Singh has triggered a political controversy after declaring that India would "take" Bangladesh by December 16 and that the killings of Hindus in the neighbouring country would be avenged. Speaking to reporters in Bhatpara on Tuesday, Singh said there was no room for further excuses over the situation in Bangladesh and asserted that those responsible for the deaths of Hindus would face retribution. His remarks come amid strained relations between India and Bangladesh, with tensions also mounting over the possible return of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024.

Bengal Minister's Remark

West Bengal Minister Arjun Singh made a provocative statement about Bangladesh on Tuesday while talking to reporters in Bhatpara.

He declared: "We will take Bangladesh by December 16th. Enough is enough; there are no more excuses regarding Bangladesh. We will certainly take revenge for the way Hindus have been killed in Bangladesh; there is no doubt about that."

Bangladesh Minister Warns Sheikh Hasina Will Return In Handcuffs

The controversy comes days after Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kobir made strong remarks about Hasina's possible return. Speaking to journalists in Dhaka after briefing foreign diplomats at the Foreign Ministry, Kobir said the ousted prime minister could return only as a prisoner, in handcuffs and under tight security.

Responding to reports that Hasina intends to return to Bangladesh on December 16, the country's Victory Day, he said that expectations should not be confused with reality.

According to The Business Standard, Kobir described Hasina as a "terrorist" and said she could return only through extradition rather than as an ordinary passenger.

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Hasina Wants To Return To Dhaka On December 16

Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, had earlier told Reuters that the former prime minister wanted to travel from Delhi to Dhaka on December 16 aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft.

In a formal statement, he argued that since Hasina was flown out of Bangladesh on a national carrier on August 5, 2024, the government should arrange transportation for her return.

However, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam reportedly dismissed the demand for a state aircraft as "madness".

A Bangladeshi minister also told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina would be arrested and sent to prison immediately upon arrival. The minister added that there had been no formal discussions with India about arranging an aircraft for her return.

Hasina Sentenced To Death In Absentia

Hasina, who served as Bangladesh's prime minister from 2009 to 2024, fled to India on August 5, 2024, after a student-led movement against public sector job quotas escalated into a nationwide uprising against her government.

The International Crimes Tribunal subsequently sentenced her to death in absentia after finding her guilty of crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown on protesters. Hasina has denied the charges.

She first expressed her intention to return to Bangladesh during an online press briefing in August and has reiterated the position in subsequent interviews.

Bangladesh Seeks Hasina's Extradition From India

Earlier this month, Hasina also applied through her lawyers in the United Kingdom for a new passport and national identity card.

Dhaka has repeatedly sought her extradition from India. New Delhi, meanwhile, has said that the request is under examination.