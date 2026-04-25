Jha views the defection of AAP MPs to the BJP as a serious concern for India's democracy and democratic institutions. He believes it reflects a troubling pattern beyond a single party.
Explorer
‘Are We Moving Towards China Model?’ Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP
Manoj Kumar Jha called the defection of 7 AAP MPs to BJP a threat to democracy, warning it could weaken institutions and hinting at a shift towards a “one nation, one party” system.
- Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs defected to BJP, sparking concern.
- Manoj Jha warns of a troubling pattern for democracy.
Before You Go
BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main concern raised by Manoj Kumar Jha regarding recent political defections?
What political system does Jha fear India might be moving towards?
Jha questioned if India is heading towards a system like China's, suggesting a potential shift from 'One Nation, One Election' to 'One Nation, One Party'.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP
India
‘Spices Alone Don’t Make A Sabji’: Mann Mocks Chadha’s Exit from Aam Aadmi Party
India
‘No Need For Chadha In BJP’: Ravneet Bittu’s Dig Resurfaces Amid AAP Crisis
News
Israel’s ‘Operation Wings of Dawn’: Why 1,400 Bnei Menashe From India Are Being Brought To Israel
Advertisement
Election
7 Photos
Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: From CMs, Candidates To Voters, Polling Continues Amid Tight Battle
Election
8 Photos
West Bengal Elections 2026: From Suvendu Adhikari To Adhir Ranjan, Key Candidates In Phase 1
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion