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HomeNews‘Are We Moving Towards China Model?’ Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP

‘Are We Moving Towards China Model?’ Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP

Manoj Kumar Jha called the defection of 7 AAP MPs to BJP a threat to democracy, warning it could weaken institutions and hinting at a shift towards a “one nation, one party” system.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs defected to BJP, sparking concern.
  • Manoj Jha warns of a troubling pattern for democracy.

Amid growing political churn following the defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Kumar Mittal, Manoj Kumar Jha has issued a sharp response, calling the development a serious concern for India’s democracy.

Jha said the episode goes beyond a single party and reflects a troubling pattern that could weaken democratic institutions. He added that many, including sections of the media, may not yet fully grasp the long-term implications of such political shifts.

'Are We Heading Towards China System?'

Describing the development as a “shock” to democratic functioning, Jha questioned whether the country was moving toward a different political model. “Are we heading towards a system like China’s? We have heard of ‘One Nation, One Election,’could it eventually become ‘One Nation, One Party’?” he asked.

Reacting to Chadha’s criticism of the AAP, Jha remarked that his statements from the BJP platform were not directed at the opposition in the same spirit, and wished him well in his “new destination.”

He also raised concerns about the use of the anti-defection law, suggesting its intent has been altered. Taking a swipe at the scale of political shifts, Jha said, “Earlier people spoke of horse-trading; now it feels like entire stables are being shifted.”

Jha clarified that his concern is not about individual leaders switching sides, but about the broader impact such developments could have on the democratic framework, warning that this style of politics could weaken institutions over time.

Also Read: ‘Spices Alone Don’t Make A Sabji’: Mann Mocks Chadha’s Exit from Aam Aadmi Party

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main concern raised by Manoj Kumar Jha regarding recent political defections?

Jha views the defection of AAP MPs to the BJP as a serious concern for India's democracy and democratic institutions. He believes it reflects a troubling pattern beyond a single party.

What political system does Jha fear India might be moving towards?

Jha questioned if India is heading towards a system like China's, suggesting a potential shift from 'One Nation, One Election' to 'One Nation, One Party'.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 07:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Swati Maliwal Manoj Jha Manoj Kumar Jha Raghav Chadha Harbhajan Singh Ashok Mittal AAP Reacts Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Sanjay Singh Live
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