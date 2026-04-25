Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP

Amid growing political churn following the defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Kumar Mittal, Manoj Kumar Jha has issued a sharp response, calling the development a serious concern for India’s democracy.

Jha said the episode goes beyond a single party and reflects a troubling pattern that could weaken democratic institutions. He added that many, including sections of the media, may not yet fully grasp the long-term implications of such political shifts.

'Are We Heading Towards China System?'

Describing the development as a “shock” to democratic functioning, Jha questioned whether the country was moving toward a different political model. “Are we heading towards a system like China’s? We have heard of ‘One Nation, One Election,’could it eventually become ‘One Nation, One Party’?” he asked.

Reacting to Chadha’s criticism of the AAP, Jha remarked that his statements from the BJP platform were not directed at the opposition in the same spirit, and wished him well in his “new destination.”

He also raised concerns about the use of the anti-defection law, suggesting its intent has been altered. Taking a swipe at the scale of political shifts, Jha said, “Earlier people spoke of horse-trading; now it feels like entire stables are being shifted.”

Jha clarified that his concern is not about individual leaders switching sides, but about the broader impact such developments could have on the democratic framework, warning that this style of politics could weaken institutions over time.

Also Read: ‘Spices Alone Don’t Make A Sabji’: Mann Mocks Chadha’s Exit from Aam Aadmi Party