Anna Hazare Hospitalised In ICU After Severe Viral Infection, Dehydration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Doctors closely monitoring his stable condition, undergoing examinations.

Social activist Anna Hazare has been shifted to Mumbai for further treatment after his health deteriorated during treatment at a hospital near his native village, Ralegan Siddhi, in Maharashtra. He has been admitted to the ICU at Bombay Hospital following a severe viral infection and significant dehydration. Hazare is currently under medical observation and doctors are closely monitoring his condition. He had been unwell for several days and had reportedly developed symptoms including high fever, cough, weakness and dehydration.

Doctors decided to move him to Mumbai for advanced medical care as his condition did not improve.

Under Observation

Hazare is currently being treated under the supervision of Dr Gautam Bhansali at Bombay Hospital. Doctors are carrying out detailed medical examinations and will decide on the next course of treatment based on the results.

He has been kept in the ICU because the illness has left him considerably weak. He is suffering from an acute viral infection, though his condition is currently reported to be stable.

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Shifted From Ralegan Siddhi

Hazare was brought to Mumbai from his native village, Ralegan Siddhi, by ambulance. A medical team accompanied him during the journey to Bombay Hospital.

The social activist has remained less active in recent days because of his health. His condition is now being closely monitored by doctors at the Mumbai hospital.

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