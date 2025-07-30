Andhra Liquor Scam: Rs 11 Crore Cash Found, YSRCP Denies Link Amid Political Row

A major breakthrough emerged in the ongoing Andhra Pradesh liquor scam investigation as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) seized Rs 11 crore in cash from a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana.

Officials confirmed the recovery is tied to the alleged liquor scam said to have unfolded during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s tenure.

Key Suspect Reveals Money Trail

The seizure followed disclosures made by Varun Purushotham, listed as A-40 in the case. According to investigators, Purushotham provided critical details about the flow of funds and the potential involvement of senior figures in what authorities suspect is a scam worth thousands of crores.

Acting on this information, the SIT intensified raids in recent days, unearthing what sources describe as crucial leads.

Officials hinted that more high-profile names could soon be added to the list of accused as the investigation gathers pace. Citing sources, India Today reported that the SIT is piecing together an extensive network of financial transactions linked to the illicit liquor trade.

Also Read : Russia Earthquake: List Of Major Tsunamis That Shook The Earth; Last One Devastated Indonesia In 2004

Political Tensions Escalate

The probe has triggered a fierce political storm in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP has accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led state government of using the investigation as a tool to target opposition leaders. Senior YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy lashed out at the SIT’s actions, questioning the grounds for the arrests of prominent leaders, including MP PV Midhun Reddy, former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, retired IAS officer K Dhanunjaya Reddy and others.

“What role did these leaders play in liquor policy or Excise? None. Yet they are being hounded as part of a calculated conspiracy. This is political vendetta, pure and simple,” Subba Reddy stated. He further alleged that “The SIT has become a political weapon. This isn’t justice, it’s persecution,” before adding, “Even the courts are stepping in to stop this abuse.”

With tensions escalating and the scandal widening, the SIT’s next steps – and the potential addition of new names to the charge sheet – are expected to keep the state’s political and business circles on edge.