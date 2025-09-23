Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Slams 'Greedy' Doctors Encouraging C-Section Births

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsAndhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Slams 'Greedy' Doctors Encouraging C-Section Births

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu flags alarming 56.62% C-section rate, blames 'greedy' doctors promoting cesarean births for financial gain in private hospitals.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Amaravati, Sep 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the state is carrying the burden of the highest number of cesarean section operations in the country at 56.62 per cent of all births, especially due to "greedy" doctors encouraging this practice for money.

Addressing the Assembly, the chief minister highlighted that 90 per cent of all cesarean section (C-Section) operations are occurring in private hospitals.

"56.62 per cent cesarean deliveries. This is a dangerous trend. These doctors are also, everywhere, for money. Instead of practicing safe delivery, they are encouraging caesarean (operations)," said Naidu, adding that the state tops in C-Section operations in the country.

The CM tasked Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav to inform the doctors that the government does not approve this trend and directed him to focus on enabling safe deliveries from now on.

According to Naidu, 4.2 per cent of funds under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust are also being spent on C-Section procedures.

Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju noted that delivery dates are being 'fixed' for pregnant women one month in advance, hinting at some families going for an 'auspicious' time of delivery instead of the pregnancy taking its own natural course.

Replying to Raju, the CM said, "They are setting up muhurats (fixed auspicious time) and then doing the deliveries. That is wrong..." Further, Naidu said the natural body given by God should not undergo surgery unless it is really needed.

Meanwhile, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh informed the House that a worldclass 'State Library' in Amaravati will be completed in 24 months at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

The Mangalagiri Model Library, now in its final stage, will be inaugurated in October, he said, adding that the TDP-led NDA government will establish similar libraries in all 175 Assembly constituencies.

He also said the government is expediting new books procurement and working towards community reading programmes for students to foster a vibrant reading culture, along with digital libraries. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu Doctors Andhra Pradesh CM C-section Births
