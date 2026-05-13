Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amul milk prices rise Rs 2/litre due to rising costs.

Operational and production expenses have significantly increased.

Hike aims to support farmers and boost milk production.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets products under the Amul brand, has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India with effect from May 14, citing rising operational and production costs. The hike comes amid mounting inflation concerns and is expected to put additional pressure on household budgets, particularly for middle-class consumers. The cooperative said increasing costs of cattle feed, packaging material and fuel forced the latest revision. This is the first major revision since May 2025 and will apply across several popular milk variants sold in different regions.

Prices Revised

Under the revised pricing structure in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, a 500 ml pack of Amul Slim will now cost Rs 27, while Amul Taaza has been increased to Rs 30. Cow milk will now retail at Rs 31 and Amul Gold at Rs 36 for a 500 ml pack.

Buffalo milk prices have seen a sharper increase, rising by Rs 4 per litre to Rs 80.

GCMMF said the price hike translates to an increase of nearly 2.5 to 3.5 per cent per litre, which it claimed remains lower than the prevailing food inflation rate.

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Rising Costs Behind Hike

The dairy cooperative attributed the increase to higher costs linked to cattle feed, transportation fuel and milk packaging film over the past year. It also noted that member unions had increased procurement prices paid to farmers by Rs 30 per kilogram of fat, representing a 3.7 per cent rise compared to May 2025.

According to GCMMF, nearly 80 paise from every rupee spent by consumers on milk and dairy products is passed directly to milk producers. The federation said the revision would help ensure better returns for farmers and encourage higher milk production.

The Amul brand crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore turnover milestone during the 2025-26 financial year, driven by rising demand for dairy products. GCMMF’s turnover rose over 11 per cent to Rs 73,450 crore.

GCMMF is among the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperatives, representing around 3.6 million milk producers and exporting dairy products to more than 50 countries.

Also Read: Crude Oil Shock May Push India Towards Fuel Price Hike, Says RBI Chief

After Amul, Mother Dairy Also Hikes Milk Prices

Mother Dairy has announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in prices of its liquid milk variants, effective May 14, 2026. The company said the revision was necessary due to a nearly 6 per cent rise in farmer procurement prices over the past year.

Mother Dairy revises the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs. 2 per litre, effective May 14, 2026 pic.twitter.com/EDF7dRr6vd — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026