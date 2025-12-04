Amroha: A late-night accident on National Highway 9 near Atrasi in Amroha’s Rajabpur area has claimed the lives of four MBBS doctors from Venkateshwara University. The high-speed car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary DCM truck parked on the roadside, leaving the vehicle completely mangled. All four doctors died on the spot.

According to reports, the group had stepped out for a late-night drive and had barely travelled three kilometres from the university when the collision occurred. The impact was so severe that the car was torn apart. Chaos spread across the area, and a crowd quickly gathered. Police reached the scene soon after and, with the help of locals, pulled the bodies out of the crushed vehicle. The remains have been sent for post-mortem examinations. All four doctors had recently completed their MBBS at the university and were doing their internship there.

Liquor Bottles Found in Car

Police said that based on the car’s speed and evidence found during the initial investigation, including liquor bottles and snack packets inside the vehicle, it is suspected that the doctors may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

The deceased have been identified as Arnav Chakraborty, Ayush Sharma, Shreshth Pancholi and Saptarshi Das. All four were close friends and had gone out together that night. Upon receiving news of the accident, Venkateshwara University Vice-Chancellor Rajeev Tyagi also reached the spot.

Doctors Belonged to 2020 Batch

The four doctors were part of the MBBS 2020 batch at Venkateshwara University in Amroha. They completed their degree in 2024 and had been interning at the university hospital this year. The fatal crash occurred shortly after they left the campus for a late-night outing.