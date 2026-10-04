India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews‘Amit Shah Ji, Is This Right Way To Treat Women?’ Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi Target Centre Over Journalists Harassment Case

‘Amit Shah Ji, Is This Right Way To Treat Women?’ Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi Target Centre Over Journalists Harassment Case

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi targeted the Centre over alleged harassment of women journalists at Jantar Mantar. Three reporters filed complaints, which were transferred to the Crime Branch.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Women journalists alleged police sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar protest.
  • Congress leaders criticized government over alleged police misbehavior and delayed action.
  • Police referred complaints to Crime Branch; journalists demanded officers' arrests.
  • Protests targeted Election Commissioner over electoral roll irregularities.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have targeted the Centre over allegations of sexual harassment and misbehaviour involving women journalists during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Priyanka Gandhi said women journalists had accused police personnel of sexual harassment while reporting from Jantar Mantar. She alleged that despite protests by dozens of journalists, neither an FIR was registered nor any concrete action taken.

She also alleged that women who were peacefully protesting were being treated in an "extremely indecent" manner by the police.

The very police whose job it is to provide security is making women feel threatened. From college students to journalists—women are facing insecurity everywhere," Priyanka said in a post on X.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she asked whether such treatment of women was appropriate and why they had not taken cognisance of the matter.

"@narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, is this the right way to treat women? If not, then why don't you take notice of it?"

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the government, saying a woman journalist had accused a police officer of misbehaviour at Jantar Mantar.

"For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered. Isn't that the police's basic duty? They haven't even done that," he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that hundreds of people were detained at Jantar Mantar and that women protesters were also subjected to misbehaviour. He further alleged that cameras were snatched and journalists were dragged.

He also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pointing out that the Delhi Police is under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Women across Delhi, students, are gripped by fear for their safety, staging satyagraha—but the very police responsible for protecting women are raising hands against them. And a government that fears registering even one woman's complaint—what exactly is it protecting? Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this," Rahul Gandhi said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the alleged delay in registering an FIR, saying it could constitute a punishable offence under Section 199(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, carrying rigorous imprisonment of six months to two years, along with a fine.

3 Women Reporters Allege Sexual Harassment

The political criticism comes amid allegations by three women journalists of sexual harassment and manhandling by Delhi Police personnel during Saturday's protest at Jantar Mantar.

The journalists have alleged that police officers touched them inappropriately while they were reporting on the demonstrations.

Delhi Police said the complaints had been received and transferred to the Crime Branch for a "fair and impartial enquiry". DCP Neha Yadav said the three women lodged their complaints around 6 pm on Saturday, alleging manhandling by police officers and staff during their detention.

"Their complaint has been registered, medical examinations have been conducted, and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch. We request anyone possessing relevant footage to share it with the Crime Branch," Yadav told ANI.

Several independent journalists and social media influencers also staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding FIRs against the alleged accused officers, including an assistant commissioner of police.

Why Is Gyanesh Kumar Under Attack?

The protests at Jantar Mantar were held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition parties and protestors have been demanding action against the Election Commission over the exercise and have raised questions about the manner in which the revision is being conducted.

The Delhi Police said the October 3 protest was held despite the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The controversy has since widened, with the alleged treatment of women protesters and journalists becoming another point of confrontation between the opposition and the Centre.

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations have been made regarding the Jantar Mantar protest?

Women journalists alleged sexual harassment and misbehaviour by Delhi Police personnel while reporting. They claimed inappropriate touching, manhandling, and cameras being snatched during the protest.

How have Congress leaders reacted to these allegations?

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi criticized the Centre, highlighting the lack of an FIR and questioning the police's role. They stated that police, whose job is to provide security, are making women feel threatened.

What steps has the Delhi Police taken regarding the complaints?

The Delhi Police received complaints from three women journalists and transferred them to the Crime Branch for an inquiry. Medical examinations have been conducted as part of the investigation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 04 Oct 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Jantar Mantar Protest : Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Beti Bachao Delhi Police Se’: Dipke Alleges Neha Bora, Journalist Rosy Detained
‘Beti Bachao Delhi Police Se’: Dipke Alleges Neha Bora, Journalist Rosy Detained
News
IMD Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Likely Across Several States Till October 10
IMD Alert: Rain, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely Across Several States Till October 10
World
‘Only Police’: New Video Shows Passengers Restraining Flydubai Co-Pilot After Cockpit Attack
Bloodstains, Tied Hands, ‘Just Police’: New Video Of Flydubai Co-Pilot After Attack
India
CJP's Saurav Das Reaches Parliament Street Police Station, Climbs Barricade; Makes Big Demand
Saurav Das Reaches Parliament Street Police Station, Climbs Barricade; Makes Big Demand
Advertisement

Videos

India Breaking: Day 2 of ‘Save Democracy’ March Sees Protests Across Cities Over EC Row
Mumbai Breaking: Thackeray Brothers March Against EC, Target CEC Over Voter Irregularities
UP Politics: Imran Masood Made Congress Working President, Rift With SP Widens
Aviation Breaking: Pilot Saves 174 Lives After Mid-Air Attack on Flydubai Flight
Uttarakhand Breaking: Long Weekend Rush Triggers Massive Traffic Jams in Hill Stations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget