Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women journalists alleged police sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar protest.

Congress leaders criticized government over alleged police misbehavior and delayed action.

Police referred complaints to Crime Branch; journalists demanded officers' arrests.

Protests targeted Election Commissioner over electoral roll irregularities.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have targeted the Centre over allegations of sexual harassment and misbehaviour involving women journalists during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Priyanka Gandhi said women journalists had accused police personnel of sexual harassment while reporting from Jantar Mantar. She alleged that despite protests by dozens of journalists, neither an FIR was registered nor any concrete action taken.

She also alleged that women who were peacefully protesting were being treated in an "extremely indecent" manner by the police.

The very police whose job it is to provide security is making women feel threatened. From college students to journalists—women are facing insecurity everywhere," Priyanka said in a post on X.

जंतर-मंतर पर रिपोर्टिंग के दौरान महिला पत्रकारों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया है। दर्जनों पत्रकारों के प्रदर्शन के बावजूद न FIR दर्ज की गई, न ही कोई ठोस कार्रवाई हुई। शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन कर रही महिलाओं का भी आरोप है कि पुलिस उनके साथ बहुत अभद्र तरीके से पेश आ… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 4, 2026

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she asked whether such treatment of women was appropriate and why they had not taken cognisance of the matter.

"@narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, is this the right way to treat women? If not, then why don't you take notice of it?"

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the government, saying a woman journalist had accused a police officer of misbehaviour at Jantar Mantar.

"For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered. Isn't that the police's basic duty? They haven't even done that," he said.

जंतर-मंतर पर एक महिला पत्रकार ने एक पुलिस अधिकारी पर बदसलूकी का आरोप लगाया है।



घंटों से सैकड़ों पत्रकार सिर्फ़ इतनी माँग लेकर बैठे हैं कि FIR दर्ज कर ली जाए। ये तो पुलिस का बुनियादी काम है न? वो भी नहीं किया।



आज ही जंतर-मंतर पर सैकड़ों लोग हिरासत में लिए गए। महिला… https://t.co/vYjsTtrrAH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 3, 2026

Rahul Gandhi alleged that hundreds of people were detained at Jantar Mantar and that women protesters were also subjected to misbehaviour. He further alleged that cameras were snatched and journalists were dragged.

He also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pointing out that the Delhi Police is under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Women across Delhi, students, are gripped by fear for their safety, staging satyagraha—but the very police responsible for protecting women are raising hands against them. And a government that fears registering even one woman's complaint—what exactly is it protecting? Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this," Rahul Gandhi said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the alleged delay in registering an FIR, saying it could constitute a punishable offence under Section 199(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, carrying rigorous imprisonment of six months to two years, along with a fine.

3 Women Reporters Allege Sexual Harassment

The political criticism comes amid allegations by three women journalists of sexual harassment and manhandling by Delhi Police personnel during Saturday's protest at Jantar Mantar.

The journalists have alleged that police officers touched them inappropriately while they were reporting on the demonstrations.

Delhi Police said the complaints had been received and transferred to the Crime Branch for a "fair and impartial enquiry". DCP Neha Yadav said the three women lodged their complaints around 6 pm on Saturday, alleging manhandling by police officers and staff during their detention.

"Their complaint has been registered, medical examinations have been conducted, and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch. We request anyone possessing relevant footage to share it with the Crime Branch," Yadav told ANI.

Several independent journalists and social media influencers also staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding FIRs against the alleged accused officers, including an assistant commissioner of police.

Why Is Gyanesh Kumar Under Attack?

The protests at Jantar Mantar were held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition parties and protestors have been demanding action against the Election Commission over the exercise and have raised questions about the manner in which the revision is being conducted.

The Delhi Police said the October 3 protest was held despite the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The controversy has since widened, with the alleged treatment of women protesters and journalists becoming another point of confrontation between the opposition and the Centre.