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English NewsNewsBastar, Chitrakote Waterfalls To Put Chhattisgarh On India's Tourism Map: Amit Shah

Bastar, Chitrakote Waterfalls To Put Chhattisgarh On India's Tourism Map: Amit Shah

Shah said the removal of obstacles posed by Naxalism opens up new opportunities for the sector. He highlighted the state's natural beauty, waterfalls, forests, tribal culture and historical heritage as major attractions.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 09:47 AM (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said Chhattisgarh is set to emerge as one of India's leading tourist destinations in the coming years, with the removal of obstacles posed by Naxalism expected to open up new opportunities for the state's tourism sector.

Highlighting the state's natural beauty and cultural heritage, Shah said Chhattisgarh has the potential to attract both domestic and international visitors.

He pointed to its waterfalls, forests, tribal traditions and historical sites as key attractions that could help the state build a distinct identity on India's tourism map.

Bastar's Tourism Potential

Shah identified destinations such as Chitrakote, Tirathgarh and Kanger Valley, along with the celebrated Bastar Dussehra festival, as attractions with considerable tourism potential.

He said greater recognition for these destinations could draw more visitors to the state and help showcase its natural and cultural wealth.

Tourism Growth To Create Jobs

The Union minister also highlighted the employment opportunities that tourism development could generate for local youth.

He said the opening up of areas previously affected by Naxalism would create scope for tourism-related activities and contribute to the state's economic growth.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chhattisgarh News AMIT SHAH
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