Bastar, Chitrakote Waterfalls To Put Chhattisgarh On India's Tourism Map: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said Chhattisgarh is set to emerge as one of India's leading tourist destinations in the coming years, with the removal of obstacles posed by Naxalism expected to open up new opportunities for the state's tourism sector.

Highlighting the state's natural beauty and cultural heritage, Shah said Chhattisgarh has the potential to attract both domestic and international visitors.

He pointed to its waterfalls, forests, tribal traditions and historical sites as key attractions that could help the state build a distinct identity on India's tourism map.

Bastar's Tourism Potential

Shah identified destinations such as Chitrakote, Tirathgarh and Kanger Valley, along with the celebrated Bastar Dussehra festival, as attractions with considerable tourism potential.

He said greater recognition for these destinations could draw more visitors to the state and help showcase its natural and cultural wealth.

Tourism Growth To Create Jobs

The Union minister also highlighted the employment opportunities that tourism development could generate for local youth.

He said the opening up of areas previously affected by Naxalism would create scope for tourism-related activities and contribute to the state's economic growth.