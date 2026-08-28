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English NewsNewsAlliance Air Flight’s Tyre Bursts During Landing In Bilaspur, All 41 On Board Safe

Alliance Air Flight’s Tyre Bursts During Landing In Bilaspur, All 41 On Board Safe

According to officials cited by news agency PTI, the incident involving Flight 9I613 occurred at around 11 a.m. as the aircraft arrived at Bilaspur Airport.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alliance Air flight suffered tyre burst during Bilaspur landing.
  • All 41 people safely evacuated; no injuries reported.
  • Aircraft's left tyre punctured while landing on runway.

An Alliance Air flight travelling from Delhi to Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, suffered a tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur Airport on Friday (August 28, 2026). All 41 people on board, including 37 passengers and four crew members, were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

According to officials cited by news agency PTI, the incident involving Flight 9I613 occurred at around 11 a.m. as the aircraft arrived at Bilaspur Airport.

Left Tyre Burst During Landing

Officials said the aircraft's left tyre punctured and burst while it was landing on the Bilaspur airport runway.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Death Toll Rises To 547, Over 1,500 Still Missing As Search Continues

Following the incident, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft onto the runway. They were subsequently taken to the terminal building.

Officials said there were no injuries among the passengers or crew.

Further Alliance Air Flight Cancelled

Following the incident, officials said Alliance Air cancelled the further flight from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred while the Delhi-Bilaspur flight was landing with 41 people on board.

ALSO READ: B Nagendra In Tears, Quits Karnataka Cabinet Amid Valmiki Corporation Allegations

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred with the Alliance Air flight at Bilaspur Airport?

An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur suffered a left tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur Airport on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Were there any injuries reported among the passengers or crew?

No injuries were reported among the 37 passengers and four crew members on board. All 41 people were safely evacuated onto the runway.

How many people were on board the affected Alliance Air flight?

There were a total of 41 people on board the Alliance Air flight. This included 37 passengers and four crew members.

What was the consequence for subsequent flights from Bilaspur?

Following the incident, Alliance Air cancelled the further flight scheduled from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bilaspur Alliance Air Alliance Air Flight Tyre Burst Flight Tyre Bursts During Landing
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