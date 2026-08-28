Alliance Air Flight’s Tyre Bursts During Landing In Bilaspur, All 41 On Board Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alliance Air flight suffered tyre burst during Bilaspur landing.

All 41 people safely evacuated; no injuries reported.

Aircraft's left tyre punctured while landing on runway.

An Alliance Air flight travelling from Delhi to Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, suffered a tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur Airport on Friday (August 28, 2026). All 41 people on board, including 37 passengers and four crew members, were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

According to officials cited by news agency PTI, the incident involving Flight 9I613 occurred at around 11 a.m. as the aircraft arrived at Bilaspur Airport.

Left Tyre Burst During Landing

Officials said the aircraft's left tyre punctured and burst while it was landing on the Bilaspur airport runway.

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Following the incident, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft onto the runway. They were subsequently taken to the terminal building.

Chhattisgarh | A Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst during landing at Bilaspur airport. There were 37 passengers and 4 crew members onboar; all of them were safely brought out onto the runway and later taken to terminal building.



(Pics: Airport Authority,… pic.twitter.com/I28RygImgA — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026

Officials said there were no injuries among the passengers or crew.

Further Alliance Air Flight Cancelled

Following the incident, officials said Alliance Air cancelled the further flight from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred while the Delhi-Bilaspur flight was landing with 41 people on board.

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