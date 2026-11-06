Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AMU elections revived; Nashra Naim first woman VP.

Noman Ashraf elected President, Mohammad Hamdan Secretary.

Elections followed protests, saw 74% turnout, national issues.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Students’ Union elections have delivered a historic outcome, with law student Nashra Naim becoming the first woman to secure one of the three top positions in the students’ body. The results, declared on Friday, November 6, followed polling held a day earlier and marked the revival of student union elections after an eight-year hiatus.

Research scholar Noman Ashraf emerged victorious in the presidential contest, while BTech student Mohammad Hamdan won the honorary secretary's post. Naim was elected vice-president after a closely fought contest.

Noman Ashraf Secures President's Post With 7,797 Votes

Ashraf, a research scholar in the Department of History, registered a decisive victory with 7,797 votes, defeating his closest competitor, Mohammad Intikhab, by 4,121 votes.

Restoring student democracy and ensuring accountability within the university administration were central to his campaign. His agenda also included campus security, reinstatement of suspended students, protection of AMU's minority character, better facilities at off-campus centres and greater student representation.

He also advocated restoring Urdu in official university communications and seeking the Bharat Ratna for AMU founder Syed Ahmad Khan.

Reacting to his victory, Ashraf told IANS, “After a long struggle of eight years, we have finally achieved this opportunity, and it is a moment of great happiness. You can see the enthusiasm and excitement among the students here...”

Hamdan acknowledged the responsibility accompanying his victory, saying, “A victory this big comes with an even bigger responsibility, and I will do my best to fulfil it. I will make every effort to honour all the promises I have made and work wholeheartedly towards achieving them...”

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Nashra Naim Becomes First Woman To Win Top AMUSU Post

The vice-president's election witnessed a contest among seven candidates, with Naim facing a strong challenge from Saquib Ali Khan. She eventually secured 7,091 votes, defeating her rival by 1,273 votes, according to one of her counting agents.

Her victory marks a significant milestone for women's representation in AMU student politics. Former Women's College students' union president Afreen Fatima was among those who recognised Naim as a prominent face of Muslim women's leadership.

“The competition was always between Saquib and Nashra,” a student from the Faculty of Law told The Wire.

Reflecting on her achievement, Naim said, “I believe that achieving this in such a short time, with limited resources and a small team, was possible because of the dedication, courage and sincerity of the people who joined us.”

Her 14-point manifesto focused on making the union more accessible and accountable, with proposals covering women's safety, scholarships, placements, mental health services, healthcare, academic reforms and financial transparency. She also promised to reopen the AMUSU building and closed canteens.

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74% Turnout After Hunger Strike, Proctor's Removal

The elections witnessed substantial student participation, with approximately 74% of students casting their votes.

The restoration of the union followed sustained student protests over three to four years, culminating in a 19-day hunger strike and the removal of the university proctor.

National Issues Find Place In Election Campaign

The campaign also reflected concerns extending beyond university affairs. AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon praised the “peaceful conduct of the elections”, calling it “a triumph of the highest democratic traditions” of the institution. She also welcomed greater participation and representation of women.

University officials reported no incidents of violence during the election campaign.