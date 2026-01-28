Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday morning after a chartered aircraft crashed while landing at Baramati airport, his political stronghold. Six people, including Pawar, were on board the flight when it went down and caught fire. The tragedy occurred at an airport that Pawar had placed among his key development priorities.

Baramati Airport Development Was Pawar's Priority

According to a TOI report, Pawar, in October of 2025, had directed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to transfer the detailed project report (DPR) for introducing night-landing facilities at Baramati airport to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC), so the project could be fast-tracked.

He further directed officials to prepare a comprehensive development plan to upgrade Baramati airport. MADC, in coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), was also ordered to conduct a survey, initiate development measures, and prepare a detailed budget estimate for the proposed expansion.

At present, Baramati Airport is managed by MADC and does not handle commercial flight operations. It is primarily used as a pilot training facility.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar’s plane crashed in Baramati today at around 8:45 am while he was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zila Parishad Election. The aircraft, a Learjet 45 (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR, erupted in flames moments after the crash. Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare claimed that another aircraft operated by the same company had been involved in a crash at Mumbai airport in 2023.

The 66-year-old leader was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

Following his tragic death, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning. He added that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family.