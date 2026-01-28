Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsABP Live Deep Dive | Ajit Pawar Death: Plane Took Off At 8.10 am, Crashed At 8.50 am-Full Timeline

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Ajit Pawar’s charter aircraft was cleared for landing at 8.43 am, just moments before flames were spotted near the runway threshold at Baramati airfield, according to preliminary aviation accounts. The crash on 28 January claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others, triggering three days of state mourning. New details released by personnel coordinating traffic at the uncontrolled Baramati airfield outline a tense final approach, reduced visibility and a missed landing attempt shortly before emergency services rushed to the scene.

Final Approach & Missed Landing

Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield, with traffic information provided by instructors and pilots from local flying training organisations. Aircraft VI-SSK first contacted Baramati at 8.18 am IST. The next call came at 30 nautical miles inbound, after being released by Pune Approach. The crew were advised to descend under Visual Meteorological Conditions at the pilot’s discretion.

When the pilots enquired about weather conditions, they were informed that winds were calm and visibility was approximately 3,000 metres.

During the first final approach to Runway 11, the crew reported that the runway was not in sight and initiated a go-around. After repositioning, the aircraft again reported being on final approach. Asked to confirm visual contact, the crew said the runway was still not visible and that they would call once sighted. Moments later, they reported that the runway was in view.

Landing Clearance, Then Flames

The charter jet was cleared to land on Runway 11 at 8.43 am. Officials said no readback of the landing clearance was received from the cockpit.

Just one minute later, at 8.44 am, personnel monitoring the airfield observed flames near the threshold of Runway 11. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the crash site.

The wreckage was later located on the left side of the runway, abeam the threshold of Runway 11, suggesting the aircraft went down moments before touchdown.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the investigation, with the Director General of AAIB travelling to Baramati to oversee on-site assessments. Authorities said flight data, communications and weather conditions will be analysed to determine the cause of the crash, with further updates expected.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
ABP Live Deep Dive Ajit Pawar Death Ajit Pawar Plan Crash
