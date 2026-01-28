Remembering Ajit Pawar: Six Terms, One Legacy, The Administrative Grit Of NCP Leader

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsRemembering Ajit Pawar: Six Terms, One Legacy, The Administrative Grit Of NCP Leader

Pawar leaves behind a legacy of development, a transformed Baramati, and a void in Maharashtra’s leadership that will be felt for generations.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)

Maharashtra mourns the sudden and tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, state's longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister and a towering figure in Indian cooperative and state politics.

Fondly known as "Dada," Pawar passed away on Wednesday morning following a plane crash during an emergency landing at Baramati Airport. He was 66.

Legacy of Power and Administration

The son of Anantrao Pawar and nephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s political journey was defined by a relentless work ethic and administrative decisiveness.

Since entering the political arena in 1982, he rose through the ranks of the cooperative sector, winning his first MLA election in 1995 and successfully defending his Baramati seat in every subsequent election (1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019).

Master of Governance

Ajit Pawar held the unique distinction of serving as Deputy Chief Minister for six terms under four different Chief Ministers: Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.

His expertise in Finance, Energy, and Water Resources transformed state infrastructure, while his grip on the Baramati Lok Sabha seat (won in 1991) and the local cooperative network cemented his status as a grassroots leader.

The Final Chapter

Pawar's final years were marked by significant political shifts. In July 2024, he led a major faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to join the state government, eventually securing the party's "clock" symbol and name.

Even in his final days, he was working toward unity, having recently forged a local alliance for the upcoming municipal elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

He leaves behind a legacy of development, a transformed Baramati, and a void in Maharashtra’s leadership that will be felt for generations.

Ajit Pawar's journey highlights the close connection between family legacy and politics in Maharashtra. From his family’s early cooperative movement to Sharad Pawar’s national prominence, the Pawar name has long represented political influence and strategic power.

His passing has once again brought focus on the Pawar family not just as a bloodline, but as a political institution that has played a defining role in Maharashtra’s governance and is likely to continue shaping its future direction.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Ajit Pawar Death Ajit Pawar Dies Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Ajit Pawar Death Obituary
Plane Ajit Pawar Was Flying Was 9 Seater, Built By Bombardier: Details
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
Budget Session Begins Today As Opposition Set To Press MGNREGA, SIR Issues
