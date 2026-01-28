Ajit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday, 3 Days Of State Mourning

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsAjit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday, 3 Days Of State Mourning

NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited the crash site in Baramati as investigators began preliminary assessments. Supporters lined the roads and crowded outside hospitals, many in tears.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Maharashtra has declared a public holiday and announced three days of state mourning following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati for a political rally when the VT-SSK charter aircraft crash-landed at around 8.45 am. Five others on board also lost their lives. The sudden tragedy has plunged the state into shock, with emotional scenes unfolding in Baramati as political leaders, family members and supporters gathered to mourn.

The government said all official events would be suspended during the mourning period, while flags would fly at half-mast across the state.

Family Grief, Political Shockwaves

Heart-rending moments were witnessed as NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife, broke down while meeting members of the Pawar family. Sule later shared a WhatsApp status reading simply, “Devastated.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited the crash site in Baramati as investigators began preliminary assessments. Supporters lined the roads and crowded outside hospitals, many in tears. Senior leaders from across party lines expressed condolences, describing Ajit Pawar as a towering figure in Maharashtra politics whose sudden loss has left a deep void.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Sharad Pawar to convey his condolences and offered support to the family during the difficult time.

Crash Details & State Response

Officials confirmed that Ajit Pawar was travelling in a VT-SSK charter plane when the aircraft went down while attempting to land. Emergency teams rushed to the spot, but all six people on board were declared dead.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, with aviation officials examining flight data and weather conditions. Further details are awaited.

Ajit Pawar, who was heading to Baramati for a rally, had remained a central figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape for decades. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from party workers and citizens alike, with many describing the incident as an irreparable loss for the state.

As Maharashtra enters three days of mourning, preparations are under way for Pawar’s last rites, while Baramati remains the emotional epicentre of a tragedy that has shaken the nation.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Ajit Pawar Death Ajit Pawar Plan Crash
