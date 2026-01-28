The first video of Ajit Pawar’s plane crash during landing has surfaced, with CCTV footage from Baramati’s Gojubavi Gram Panchayat capturing the aircraft going down moments before impact. The visuals show the charter plane descending towards Runway before flames are seen near the threshold. The footage has gone viral as investigators continue probing the fatal crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others earlier today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABP News (@abpnewstv)

‘A Tragic Accident, Not A Conspiracy’

Speaking to reporters, Sharad Pawar urged people to avoid speculation around the crash and allow investigators to do their job. He stressed that Ajit Pawar’s death should be viewed purely as an accident, dismissing suggestions of foul play.

Describing Ajit Pawar as a dedicated leader who spent decades in public service, Sharad Pawar said Maharashtra had lost one of its most experienced political figures. He added that Ajit played a significant role in governance and development, and his sudden death had created a void that would be difficult to fill.

Tributes poured in from across party lines, with leaders remembering Ajit Pawar as a seasoned administrator and influential voice in state politics.

Family Grief As Maharashtra Mourns

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded in Baramati as NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife, were seen breaking down while meeting family members. Sule later shared a WhatsApp status reading simply, “Devastated.”

Supporters gathered outside hospitals and party offices, many visibly emotional, as senior leaders arrived to offer condolences. Sharad Pawar also visited the crash site, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him to express sympathies and extend support during the difficult time.

Ajit Pawar died after the charter aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airfield on Wednesday morning. Five others on board were also killed. Maharashtra has since declared a public holiday and announced three days of state mourning.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, with aviation officials examining flight communications, technical data and weather conditions to determine what led to the crash.

As preparations begin for Ajit Pawar’s last rites, Maharashtra continues to mourn a leader whose sudden death has left both a personal tragedy for his family and a major political loss for the state.

Related Video Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati