Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources

Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources

Ultimately, it was a wristwatch - a constant companion of the notoriously punctual "Dada"- that served as the final, somber proof of his presence on the ill-fated flight.

By : Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)

In the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Baramati on January 28, 2026, identification of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's remains became a focal point of the recovery process. Due to intensity of the fire following the impact, physical identification was nearly impossible.

Amidst the charred wreckage of Learjet 45 that crashed on the outskirts of Baramati, forensic experts and first responders faced a grim challenge: identifying victims of an accident so severe that visual recognition was ruled out.

Mark of Identity Amidst Chaos

When the rescue teams reached the site near Baramati airport, the aircraft was engulfed in flames, with witnesses reporting multiple secondary explosions. Once the fire was doused, forensic teams recovered a wristwatch from the remains of the passenger cabin.

According to sources close to investigation, the watch was immediately recognized by family members and staff as the one Ajit Pawar had been wearing when he departed Mumbai earlier that morning. In a career defined by strict discipline and a "7:00 AM" work culture, it was tragically poetic that his timepiece became his last identifying mark.

Role of Personal Belongings

DNA testing is the gold standard for such tragedies, but "preliminary identification" often relies on indestructible personal items. Along with the watch, investigators reportedly found remnants of specific clothing that matched the Deputy CM's attire.

Forensic teams used the watch to cross-reference with CCTV footage of Pawar boarding the flight at Mumbai’s Juhu Aerodrome.

This physical evidence allowed authorities to issue an official statement early Wednesday afternoon, ending hours of agonizing uncertainty for state of Maharashtra.

A Legacy of Time

Known across Maharashtra for his obsession with punctuality, Ajit Pawar reportedly used his watch to signal the end of meetings or the start of a new project. For his supporters in Baramati, the fact that his identity was confirmed by his watch is being seen as a final, characteristic signature of a leader who lived his life by the second.

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati

Published at : 28 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Ajit Pawar Death
