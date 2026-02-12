Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Air India Crash: AAIB Rejects Claims Pilot Deliberately Caused Accident, Says Investigation Ongoing

Air India Crash: AAIB Rejects Claims Pilot Deliberately Caused Accident, Says Investigation Ongoing

In its official communication, the AAIB made it clear that the investigation into the Ahmedabad crash is still ongoing and that no final conclusions have been reached.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 09:43 PM (IST)

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has issued a clarification on reports and speculation surrounding the Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad that claimed the pilot may have deliberately caused the accident. The statement was released on Thursday amid growing discussion in sections of the media suggesting that the investigation had been completed and responsibility established. The crash claimed 260 lives and remains one of the deadliest aviation tragedies in recent years.

Investigation Still Underway

In its official communication, the AAIB made it clear that the investigation into the Ahmedabad crash is still ongoing and that no final conclusions have been reached. The bureau stated that it would be inappropriate to assign blame to any individual or factor before the inquiry is fully completed.

It emphasised that aircraft accident investigations require detailed technical analysis, including examination of flight data recorders, cockpit voice recordings and aircraft systems. The process, the agency noted, must be thorough and evidence-based.

Speculation Rejected

The AAIB also rejected media reports claiming that the probe had already been finalised. It described such claims as inaccurate and based on conjecture. The bureau urged the public and media organisations to rely only on official updates and to wait for the final investigation report. It reiterated that findings will be made public only after a comprehensive and transparent review of all available evidence.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Ahmedabad Plan Crash
