Air China Resumes Beijing-Delhi Flights, Big Boost To Bilateral Ties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air China resumed its Beijing-Delhi service, boosting India-China air connectivity.

Two Chinese carriers restarted routes, alongside Indian airlines' network expansion.

Increased flights aim to support trade, business, and tourism travel.

Direct air connectivity between India and China has received a boost with Air China resuming its Beijing-Delhi service, according to a report by Global Times. The move marks the second route to India restarted by Chinese carriers this month and reflects a steady recovery in travel between the two countries. The resumption comes alongside expansion by Indian airlines, indicating rising demand for business, trade and tourism travel after years of limited connectivity.

Airline Cchedules

Air China’s Beijing-Delhi service will operate three times a week-on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays-using an Airbus A330 aircraft. The flight departs Beijing at 3:15 pm and arrives in Delhi at 8:20 pm local time. Economy fares start from 3,570 yuan (about $523).

China Eastern Airlines resumed its Kunming-Kolkata route on April 18, with six weekly round-trip flights using Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline had earlier restarted its Shanghai-Delhi route in November 2025.

IndiGo has also expanded its China network. It launched daily direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29. The airline had previously resumed the Kolkata–Guangzhou route and introduced a Delhi–Guangzhou service.

Demand And Ties Improve

IndiGo reported passenger load factors between 68 per cent and 85 per cent on its China routes in April, with strong performance on Delhi-Guangzhou and Kolkata-Guangzhou sectors.

Experts say the increase in flights will improve connectivity, support trade and ease travel for businesses, especially in manufacturing and technology sectors.

The rise in services comes amid signs of improving ties. In March, India relaxed some restrictions on Chinese investments in sectors such as electronics, capital goods and solar cells.

Recent meetings between officials from both countries have also focused on strengthening economic cooperation. The growing number of flights is seen as a practical step towards rebuilding India-China engagement.