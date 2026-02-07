Owaisi used the term in response to Sarma's remarks about 'Miya Muslims' allegedly offering low prices and fares. He was mocking Sarma's language and perceived obsession with the earnings of the poor.
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
Owaisi calls Assam CM a “two-rupee beggar” over remarks on Miya Muslims, speech goes viral. Addressing the crowd, Owaisi asked for a two-rupee coin from the audience.
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally in Nizamabad, calling him a “two-rupee beggar” over his remarks on “Miya Muslims” in Assam. Addressing the crowd, Owaisi asked for a two-rupee coin from the audience, waved it in the air, and said he was responding to Sarma in his “own language.” His remarks drew loud applause from supporters present at the rally.
Mocking Sarma’s recent comments on auto-rickshaw fares and shop prices allegedly offered by Muslims of Bengali origin, Owaisi said, “If an auto fare is five rupees, he says give four rupees. I am giving you this alms of two rupees, tell me, will you take it?” He further accused the Assam Chief Minister of targeting poor auto drivers and small traders, calling him “anti-poor” and “small-minded.” Owaisi said such remarks reflect the mindset of a leader who is obsessed with the earnings of the poor.
The controversy stems from Sarma’s earlier statement in which he alleged that “Miya Muslims” lure people with low prices and fares, describing it as a form of “economic jihad” and part of a larger conspiracy. Responding to this, Owaisi said he would not tolerate insults directed at his community and warned against divisive rhetoric. His speech has since gone viral on social media and sparked political debate.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Asaduddin Owaisi call Himanta Biswa Sarma a 'two-rupee beggar'?
What specific remarks by Himanta Biswa Sarma did Asaduddin Owaisi criticize?
Owaisi criticized Sarma's comments on 'Miya Muslims' allegedly luring people with low auto-rickshaw fares and shop prices, which Sarma described as 'economic jihad'.
How did Asaduddin Owaisi demonstrate his response to Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks?
Owaisi asked for a two-rupee coin from the audience at a rally and waved it, stating he was responding to Sarma in his own language and mocking the idea of accepting 'alms'.
What is the core of the political row between Owaisi and Sarma?
The row is triggered by Sarma's 'economic jihad' accusation against 'Miya Muslims' for offering low prices. Owaisi views these remarks as divisive and insulting to his community.
