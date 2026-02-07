Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally in Nizamabad, calling him a “two-rupee beggar” over his remarks on “Miya Muslims” in Assam. Addressing the crowd, Owaisi asked for a two-rupee coin from the audience, waved it in the air, and said he was responding to Sarma in his “own language.” His remarks drew loud applause from supporters present at the rally.

Owaisi Slams ‘Anti-Poor’ Remark

Mocking Sarma’s recent comments on auto-rickshaw fares and shop prices allegedly offered by Muslims of Bengali origin, Owaisi said, “If an auto fare is five rupees, he says give four rupees. I am giving you this alms of two rupees, tell me, will you take it?” He further accused the Assam Chief Minister of targeting poor auto drivers and small traders, calling him “anti-poor” and “small-minded.” Owaisi said such remarks reflect the mindset of a leader who is obsessed with the earnings of the poor.

Remarks Trigger Political Row

The controversy stems from Sarma’s earlier statement in which he alleged that “Miya Muslims” lure people with low prices and fares, describing it as a form of “economic jihad” and part of a larger conspiracy. Responding to this, Owaisi said he would not tolerate insults directed at his community and warned against divisive rhetoric. His speech has since gone viral on social media and sparked political debate.