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English NewsNewsAiling Elephant Calf Maya Airlifted From Kerala To Vantara For Treatment

Ailing Elephant Calf Maya Airlifted From Kerala To Vantara For Treatment

An 18-month-old elephant calf, Maya, has been airlifted from Kerala to Vantara in Jamnagar for specialised treatment after suffering multiple fractures and serious health complications.

Written By : ABP Live |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 01:32 PM (IST)

An 18-month-old elephant calf, Maya, has been transferred from Kerala’s Abhayaranyam to Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for specialised treatment after suffering multiple fractures and serious health complications.

Kerala Chief Wildlife Warden Dr. P. Pugazhendi, IFS, ordered the transfer on November 5, 2026, following consultations with veterinary experts. The decision came after months of treatment and round-the-clock care by the Kerala Forest Department failed to improve her condition.

Maya will receive intensive care at Vantara, where a team of veterinarians will assess her condition and explore further treatment options.

Maya Was Rescued Shortly After Birth

Maya was found abandoned near Kaprikkad in the Malayattoor Division on April 19, 2025, after her herd crossed a river. The newborn calf was weak, severely dehydrated and had not received her mother's first milk.

After her mother failed to return, the Forest Department rescued her and brought her to Abhayaranyam. As Maya could not feed naturally, forest officials arranged round-the-clock care.

Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer Dr. Binoy C. Babu, forest staff and caregivers looked after her under a dedicated Health Monitoring Committee. She received continued support for various health complications during her first year.

Health Deteriorates After a Fall

Maya's condition worsened on July 2, 2026, when she slipped while playing and injured her right shoulder. Despite treatment, physiotherapy and nutritional supplements, her health continued to decline.

By late October, she could no longer stand and was accepting only liquid food.

An examination conducted on October 24 by Dr. Dinesh P.T. of the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Pookode, found multiple fractures, severe bone weakness, a chest infection and sores caused by prolonged immobility. Her prognosis was assessed as guarded to grave.

Experts Recommend Transfer to Vantara

Seeking further treatment options, the Chief Wildlife Warden arranged a consultation with Vantara's veterinary team on November 1. The team reviewed Maya's medical records, X-rays and blood reports.

A Medical Board meeting followed on November 4, attended by Forest Department officials and Padma Shri Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma, an elephant veterinarian from Assam and Veterinary Advisor to Vantara.

Dr. Sarma identified a possible underlying condition that could respond to treatment and recommended shifting Maya to Vantara for specialised care. Dr. Yaduraj Khadpekar, Head Veterinarian at Vantara's Elephant Care Centre, supported the recommendation.

The Medical Board unanimously agreed to the transfer, which was ordered the following day.

Vantara Arranges Airlift and Intensive Care

Vantara has arranged an airlift equipped with life-support systems and continuous monitoring. Three elephant veterinarians, along with paravets and caregivers, will accompany Maya, carrying emergency medicines and essential equipment.

The Kerala Forest Department will also send Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer Dr. Binoy C. Babu and Maya's familiar caregiver, Nikhil Babu, to ensure continuity of care.

At Vantara, Maya will receive round-the-clock veterinary attention, pain management and further diagnostic tests. Special equipment will help the team move and position her safely, while additional therapies may be considered based on her condition.

A Kerala Monitoring Committee, chaired by the Conservator of Forests, Social Forestry, Central Region, will review her progress during treatment.

Vantara will facilitate Maya's return to Abhayaranyam once her treatment is completed. Her prognosis remains uncertain, but the transfer will give specialists an opportunity to explore further treatment options

Published at : 06 Nov 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jamnagar Vantara News Elephant Calf Maya

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