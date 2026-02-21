AI Summit 2026: Traffic Curbs Announced In Delhi - Full List Of Affected Roads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







New Delhi news: Commuters in the national capital should brace for significant travel disruptions today as the Delhi Traffic Police has implemented a comprehensive traffic plan to manage the final stages of the AI Impact Summit 2026. With high-profile global leaders and tech executives still present at Bharat Mandapam, several key arteries in Central Delhi will remain restricted until late tonight.

Key Traffic Restrictions (9 AM - 8 PM)

To facilitate VVIP movement and manage the heavy footfall around the summit venue, the following stretches will be heavily affected:

Mathura Road

Bhairon Road

Purana Qila Road

Bhagwan Das Road

Authorities have warned that these roads may see rolling closures or heavy congestion throughout the day.

Recommended Alternative Routes

To avoid getting stuck in gridlock, the traffic police recommend using the following corridors to navigate the city:

North-South Corridor: Ring Road (connecting Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate).

Central Diversions: Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road, and Ashoka Road.

For Airport/Railway Bound Passengers: Commuters are strongly advised to use the Delhi Metro to ensure timely arrivals, as surface transport may face unpredictable delays.

Official Advisory for Commuters

Plan Ahead: Factor in an additional 45 to 60 minutes of buffer time for any cross-city travel.

Follow Personnel: Strictly adhere to the instructions of traffic marshals and police officers stationed at intersections.

Use Public Transport: The Expo Arena at Bharat Mandapam remains open today from 9:15 AM to 6:00 PM, and delegates are urged to use Gate 10 (via Metro) to minimize bottlenecks.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 concludes at Bharat Mandapam

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 concludes at Bharat Mandapam, today, securing global support for India's "AI for All" initiative. Global leaders and tech experts praised India’s commitment to ethical and inclusive AI development. Key outcomes included strategic partnerships aimed at bridging the digital divide, establishing India as a primary hub for responsible and human-centric artificial intelligence innovation.