Key roads like Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Purana Qila Road, and Bhagwan Das Road will have restricted access or heavy congestion until late tonight due to the AI Impact Summit.
AI Summit 2026: Traffic Curbs Announced In Delhi - Full List Of Affected Roads
Multiple major roads in Central Delhi will stay under restrictions until late tonight, with prominent world leaders and top tech executives still attending events at Bharat Mandapam.
New Delhi news: Commuters in the national capital should brace for significant travel disruptions today as the Delhi Traffic Police has implemented a comprehensive traffic plan to manage the final stages of the AI Impact Summit 2026. With high-profile global leaders and tech executives still present at Bharat Mandapam, several key arteries in Central Delhi will remain restricted until late tonight.
Key Traffic Restrictions (9 AM - 8 PM)
To facilitate VVIP movement and manage the heavy footfall around the summit venue, the following stretches will be heavily affected:
Mathura Road
Bhairon Road
Purana Qila Road
Bhagwan Das Road
Authorities have warned that these roads may see rolling closures or heavy congestion throughout the day.
Recommended Alternative Routes
To avoid getting stuck in gridlock, the traffic police recommend using the following corridors to navigate the city:
North-South Corridor: Ring Road (connecting Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate).
Central Diversions: Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road, and Ashoka Road.
For Airport/Railway Bound Passengers: Commuters are strongly advised to use the Delhi Metro to ensure timely arrivals, as surface transport may face unpredictable delays.
Official Advisory for Commuters
Plan Ahead: Factor in an additional 45 to 60 minutes of buffer time for any cross-city travel.
Follow Personnel: Strictly adhere to the instructions of traffic marshals and police officers stationed at intersections.
Use Public Transport: The Expo Arena at Bharat Mandapam remains open today from 9:15 AM to 6:00 PM, and delegates are urged to use Gate 10 (via Metro) to minimize bottlenecks.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 concludes at Bharat Mandapam
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 concludes at Bharat Mandapam, today, securing global support for India's "AI for All" initiative. Global leaders and tech experts praised India’s commitment to ethical and inclusive AI development. Key outcomes included strategic partnerships aimed at bridging the digital divide, establishing India as a primary hub for responsible and human-centric artificial intelligence innovation.
Frequently Asked Questions
What traffic restrictions are in place in New Delhi today?
What are the recommended alternative routes for navigating Delhi?
For North-South travel, use the Ring Road. Central diversions include Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road, and Ashoka Road. Factor in extra travel time.
What is the best way to travel to the airport or railway station today?
Commuters heading to the airport or railway stations are strongly advised to use the Delhi Metro to avoid unpredictable delays on surface transport.
How much extra time should commuters factor in for travel?
It is recommended to add an extra 45 to 60 minutes of buffer time to any planned cross-city journeys today.