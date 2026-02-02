Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAfter Lok Sabha Chaos, Rahul Gandhi Reiterates: Former Army Chief’s Account Will Expose Govt

After Lok Sabha Chaos, Rahul Gandhi Reiterates: Former Army Chief’s Account Will Expose Govt

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said parliamentary speech is governed by Article 105 of the Constitution, which grants freedom of expression but also empowers the Speaker to regulate proceedings.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi found himself at the centre of a political storm on Monday after attempting to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army chief General M. M. Naravane during the Budget Session of the Lok Sabha. Gandhi was halted after uttering just four words, “Chinese tanks in Doklam”,  triggering loud protests from treasury bench MPs and repeated adjournments of the House. What followed was a fresh round of sparring over free speech, national security and parliamentary procedure.

House Disrupted After Doklam Reference

Later, Gandhi alleged he was deliberately prevented from speaking. He claimed that revelations from the former Army chief’s account would expose how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had “let down” the armed forces, adding that fear of such disclosures was behind the interruption.

He maintained that despite being stopped inside Parliament, he would continue to raise the issue publicly.

BJP Cites Constitution, Flags Security Concerns

Responding to the uproar, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said parliamentary speech is governed by Article 105 of the Constitution, which grants freedom of expression but also empowers the Speaker to regulate proceedings.

Dubey further pointed to Article 19, noting that it allows restrictions on speech that could affect India’s relations with other countries or compromise national security , particularly when neighbouring nations are involved.

While the Opposition insists Gandhi was exercising his right to speak on matters of national importance, the government maintains that sensitive military references must be handled responsibly inside Parliament.

Related Video

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
M M Naravane Rahul Gandhi General M.M. Naravane : Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
News
‘Chinese Tanks in Doklam’: Centre Trains Guns On Rahul Gandhi After Lok Sabha ‘Speech’ Sparks Uproar
‘Chinese Tanks in Doklam’: Centre Trains Guns On Rahul Gandhi After Lok Sabha ‘Speech’ Sparks Uproar
News
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget