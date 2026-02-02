After Lok Sabha Chaos, Rahul Gandhi Reiterates: Former Army Chief’s Account Will Expose Govt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi found himself at the centre of a political storm on Monday after attempting to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army chief General M. M. Naravane during the Budget Session of the Lok Sabha. Gandhi was halted after uttering just four words, “Chinese tanks in Doklam”, triggering loud protests from treasury bench MPs and repeated adjournments of the House. What followed was a fresh round of sparring over free speech, national security and parliamentary procedure.

House Disrupted After Doklam Reference

Later, Gandhi alleged he was deliberately prevented from speaking. He claimed that revelations from the former Army chief’s account would expose how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had “let down” the armed forces, adding that fear of such disclosures was behind the interruption.

पूर्व सेना प्रमुख का बयान उजागर कर देगा कि मोदी जी और राजनाथ जी ने सेना को कैसे निराश किया।



अपने पर्दाफ़ाश के डर से वो मुझे संसद में बोलने नहीं दे रहे। pic.twitter.com/RfznNHSLmx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2026

He maintained that despite being stopped inside Parliament, he would continue to raise the issue publicly.

BJP Cites Constitution, Flags Security Concerns

Responding to the uproar, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said parliamentary speech is governed by Article 105 of the Constitution, which grants freedom of expression but also empowers the Speaker to regulate proceedings.

Dubey further pointed to Article 19, noting that it allows restrictions on speech that could affect India’s relations with other countries or compromise national security , particularly when neighbouring nations are involved.

While the Opposition insists Gandhi was exercising his right to speak on matters of national importance, the government maintains that sensitive military references must be handled responsibly inside Parliament.