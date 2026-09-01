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English NewsNewsAfter India Rejects Court Of Arbitration Ruling, Shehbaz Raises Indus Waters Issue At SCO

After India Rejects Court Of Arbitration Ruling, Shehbaz Raises Indus Waters Issue At SCO

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif raises the Indus Waters Treaty at the SCO Summit, calling water the region’s lifeblood, after India rejects the Court of Arbitration ruling.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan PM raised Indus Waters Treaty at SCO summit.
  • He urged respecting water agreements, avoiding weaponisation.
  • India rejected arbitration ruling, calling it illegal.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has raised the Indus Waters Treaty at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, describing water as the “lifeblood of the region”. His remarks came a day after India rejected Court of Arbitration ruling on the treaty, as tensions over water-sharing continue to intensify. Sharif, speaking without naming India, said water should never be used as a weapon and urged countries to respect agreements governing shared water resources. 

Sharif Raises Water Issue

Sharif said he had raised the Indus Waters Treaty during the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek. Pakistan is set to assume the SCO chairmanship in 2027. Sharif said the organisation had become an important platform for regional cooperation.

On the water issue, Sharif said: “Water is the lifeblood of our region. It must never be weaponised and should be respected under the shared agreement.”

His remarks came as Pakistan faces concerns over the future of water flows under the Indus system as India takes a firmer position on the treaty.

Also Read: India Rejects Court Of Arbitration’s Award On Indus Waters Treaty, Calls It ‘Illegal’

India Rejects Arbitration Ruling

India on Monday rejected the decision of what it called an “illegal” Court of Arbitration concerning interim measures and the status of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the body had been constituted in violation of the World Bank’s role and the treaty’s provisions. India said it completely rejected the ruling, as it has done with earlier decisions by the body.

Pakistan has stressed the importance of uninterrupted water flows, while India has challenged the legitimacy of the arbitration process.

Sharif’s comments also came amid renewed debate over terrorism. While calling for condemnation of terrorism in all forms, Pakistan continues to face criticism from India over its record on terrorism and alleged support for militant groups.

Also Read: Pakistan Removes PM Modi From SCO Group Photo, Later Posts Full Picture

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
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Indus Waters Treaty Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan SCO Summit
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