Ajit Pawar’s sudden death in a plane crash has left Maharashtra politics grappling with both grief and uncertainty. Known widely as “Dada”, Pawar’s passing has triggered pressing questions within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his family: who will inherit his political legacy? While the cause of the crash will be determined by investigation, an equally urgent debate has emerged over the future leadership of a party already divided into factions. With supporters, workers and senior leaders seeking clarity, the NCP now faces one of its most critical moments.

Family First: Sunetra Or Parth?

The first name under discussion is Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife and a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. Previously low-profile, Sunetra entered active politics during the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Baramati against Supriya Sule. Although she lost, the contest established her political identity beyond being Ajit Pawar’s spouse. However, internal party divisions raise doubts over whether she can consolidate authority amid mounting factional pressures.

Attention has also turned to Ajit Pawar’s elder son, Parth Pawar. Active in politics since 2019, Parth contested the Lok Sabha election that year but lost. Despite remaining engaged, his limited political experience and lack of an independent organisational base make it difficult for him to immediately fill the vacuum left by his father. Ajit Pawar’s younger son, Jay Pawar, remains focused on business and is not politically active.

Prafull Patel & Sharad Pawar Factor

Among senior leaders, Prafull Patel has emerged as the strongest organisational contender. A seasoned politician and former Union minister, Patel is regarded as Ajit Pawar’s closest political ally and currently the most influential figure within the NCP faction. His ability to manage alliances and navigate Centre-state politics positions him as a natural successor if leadership shifts outside the family.

Other names in circulation include Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare and Dhananjay Munde. However, none command Ajit Pawar’s mass appeal or political authority.

This brings Sharad Pawar back into focus. The veteran leader remains the only figure with the stature to reunite the fractured party. Yet such reconciliation would require bridging the divide between the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi and the ruling Mahayuti alliance, a complex political task with no immediate pathway.

For now, Maharashtra waits as the NCP navigates leadership uncertainty, with Ajit Pawar’s absence leaving both party and state facing an uncertain future.