Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAfter Ajit Pawar, Who Will Lead The NCP ? Wife, Son & Prafull Patel In Race

After Ajit Pawar, Who Will Lead The NCP ? Wife, Son & Prafull Patel In Race

Attention has also turned to Ajit Pawar’s elder son, Parth Pawar. Active in politics since 2019, Parth contested the Lok Sabha election that year but lost.

By : Avinash Rai | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ajit Pawar’s sudden death in a plane crash has left Maharashtra politics grappling with both grief and uncertainty. Known widely as “Dada”, Pawar’s passing has triggered pressing questions within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his family: who will inherit his political legacy? While the cause of the crash will be determined by investigation, an equally urgent debate has emerged over the future leadership of a party already divided into factions. With supporters, workers and senior leaders seeking clarity, the NCP now faces one of its most critical moments.

Family First: Sunetra Or Parth?

The first name under discussion is Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife and a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. Previously low-profile, Sunetra entered active politics during the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Baramati against Supriya Sule. Although she lost, the contest established her political identity beyond being Ajit Pawar’s spouse. However, internal party divisions raise doubts over whether she can consolidate authority amid mounting factional pressures.

Attention has also turned to Ajit Pawar’s elder son, Parth Pawar. Active in politics since 2019, Parth contested the Lok Sabha election that year but lost. Despite remaining engaged, his limited political experience and lack of an independent organisational base make it difficult for him to immediately fill the vacuum left by his father. Ajit Pawar’s younger son, Jay Pawar, remains focused on business and is not politically active.

Prafull Patel & Sharad Pawar Factor

Among senior leaders, Prafull Patel has emerged as the strongest organisational contender. A seasoned politician and former Union minister, Patel is regarded as Ajit Pawar’s closest political ally and currently the most influential figure within the NCP faction. His ability to manage alliances and navigate Centre-state politics positions him as a natural successor if leadership shifts outside the family.

Other names in circulation include Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare and Dhananjay Munde. However, none command Ajit Pawar’s mass appeal or political authority.

This brings Sharad Pawar back into focus. The veteran leader remains the only figure with the stature to reunite the fractured party. Yet such reconciliation would require bridging the divide between the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi and the ruling Mahayuti alliance, a complex political task with no immediate pathway.

For now, Maharashtra waits as the NCP navigates leadership uncertainty, with Ajit Pawar’s absence leaving both party and state facing an uncertain future.

Related Video

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati

Also read

About the author Avinash Rai

Avinash Rai is currently working as a Producer at ABP News. He holds a diploma in Journalism from IIMC and is a graduate of the University of Allahabad. At present, Avinash is part of the digital wing of ABP News, where he serves as an Original Video Producer. He has a keen interest in politics and regularly writes and produces video content on political issues for ABP News’ digital platforms.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Ajit Pawar Death Ajit Pawar Plan Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash
News
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Business
ABP Live Deep Dive | Why Did Amazon Lay Off 16,000 Employees? Inside The Company’s Latest Restructuring Move
Why Did Amazon Lay Off 16,000 Employees? Inside The Company’s Latest Restructuring Move
Budget
Budget Day Trading: Why Markets Will Be Open This Sunday
Budget Day Trading: Why Markets Will Be Open This Sunday
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
OPINION | Privacy With Teeth: How The DPDP Act Changes The Regulatory Landscape For OTT Messaging Platforms
Opinion
Embed widget