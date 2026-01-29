Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
After 24 Years, Delhi Court Acquits L-G VK Saxena In Defamation Case Filed By Medha Patkar

After 24 Years, Delhi Court Acquits L-G VK Saxena In Defamation Case Filed By Medha Patkar

Patkar and Saxena had been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan'.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 05:08 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A court here on Thursday acquitted Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a 25-year-old defamation case filed by activist Medha Patkar, stating that the complainant failed to prove her charges against him.

The order was pronounced by Judicial Magistrate First Class Raghav Sharma. In March 2025, the court had dismissed Patkar's application to examine additional witnesses in the case, terming it a "deliberate attempt to delay the trial, rather than a genuine necessity".

Patkar and Saxena had been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan'.

Saxena, who then headed an Ahmedabad-based NGO named 'Council for Civil Liberties', had also filed two cases against Patkar in 2001 for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
