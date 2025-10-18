Priyanka Chaturvedi Praises Afghanistan Cricket Board For Prioritising Nation Over Sports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said that BCCI and the Union Government can "take tips" on "how to prioritise the nation over sports" after the Afghanistan cricket Board cancelled a cricket tournament involving Pakistan a day after three Afghanistan cricketers were killed in the Pakistan airstrike late on Friday.

"Pakistan establishment is made up of a bunch of cowards who thrive on the blood of their innocent victims and get thrashed at the borders. Shame on them. Good to see Afghanistan Cricket Board call off their series matches with Pakistan, maybe BCCI and GoI can take tips on how to prioritise nation over sports," Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan lashed out at Pakistan and stated that such "unjust" and "unlawful actions" constitute a "grave violation" of human rights.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage," he posted on X.

"It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else."

Earlier today, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) expressed profound grief over the killing of three Afghan cricketers and announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan.

"In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November," the statement read.

The board confirmed that the players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district. Seven others were reportedly injured.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan conducted a series of airstrikes in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, as reported by Tolo News.

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Urgun and Barmal districts of the country, causing significant civilian casualties.

These deadly strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes.

