Afghanistan Invites India To Invest In Minerals, Seeks Wagah Border Trade Access

New Delhi: Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has invited India to invest in the country's minerals and requested New Delhi to help facilitate trade through the opening of the Wagah border, calling it the "fastest trade route" between the two countries.

Adressing a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Muttaqi said, "I met the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and talked about economy, trade, and other issues."

"During the meeting, the EAM announced the upgrading of their mission in Kabul to Embassy level and the diplomats of Kabul will arrive in New Delhi," he added.

Futher, Muttaqi stated that both countries had reached an agreement on "trade and economy." Highlighting sectors for potential collaboration, Muttaqi said that Afghanistan had extended a formal invitation to India to invest in areas such as minerals, agriculture, and sports.

"We also invited the Indian side to invest, particularly in minerals, agriculture, and sports. We also discussed the Chabahar port... We also requested the opening of the Wagah border as it is the fastest and easiest trade route between India and Afghanistan," he said.

He further clarified the absence of women at his first press conference held in New Delhi after his arrival was not intentional, but due to a "technical issue."

Responding to growing backlash from Indian media and politicians, Muttaqi clarified that the decision was not based on gender discrimination.

"With regards to the press conference, it was on short notice and a short list of journalists was decided," Muttaqi said. "The participation list that was presented was very specific. It was more of a technical issue... Our colleagues had decided to send an invitation to a specific list of journalists, and there was no other intention apart from this."

Muttaqi called another press interaction today, this time inviting women journalists to attend.