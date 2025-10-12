Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAfghanistan Invites India To Invest In Minerals, Seeks Wagah Border Trade Access

Afghanistan Invites India To Invest In Minerals, Seeks Wagah Border Trade Access

Futher, Muttaqi stated that both countries had reached an agreement on "trade and economy." Highlighting sectors for potential collaboration.

By : ANI | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 08:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

 

New Delhi: Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has invited India to invest in the country's minerals and requested New Delhi to help facilitate trade through the opening of the Wagah border, calling it the "fastest trade route" between the two countries.

Adressing a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Muttaqi said, "I met the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and talked about economy, trade, and other issues."

"During the meeting, the EAM announced the upgrading of their mission in Kabul to Embassy level and the diplomats of Kabul will arrive in New Delhi," he added.

Futher, Muttaqi stated that both countries had reached an agreement on "trade and economy." Highlighting sectors for potential collaboration, Muttaqi said that Afghanistan had extended a formal invitation to India to invest in areas such as minerals, agriculture, and sports.

"We also invited the Indian side to invest, particularly in minerals, agriculture, and sports. We also discussed the Chabahar port... We also requested the opening of the Wagah border as it is the fastest and easiest trade route between India and Afghanistan," he said.

He further clarified the absence of women at his first press conference held in New Delhi after his arrival was not intentional, but due to a "technical issue."

Responding to growing backlash from Indian media and politicians, Muttaqi clarified that the decision was not based on gender discrimination.

"With regards to the press conference, it was on short notice and a short list of journalists was decided," Muttaqi said. "The participation list that was presented was very specific. It was more of a technical issue... Our colleagues had decided to send an invitation to a specific list of journalists, and there was no other intention apart from this."

Muttaqi called another press interaction today, this time inviting women journalists to attend.

Also read
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 08:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wagah Border Taliban Pakistan JAISHANKAR Amit Khan Muttaqi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each As NDA Announces Seat-Sharing Pact
Bihar Election: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each As NDA Announces Seat-Sharing Pact
Cities
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM?': Mamata Banerjee On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPI-M Leaders Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM': Mamata On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPIM Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
World
Pakistan Claims 23 Soldiers, 200 Taliban Militants Killed In Border Clashes As Both Sides Dispute Death Toll
Pakistan Claims 23 Soldiers, 200 Taliban Militants Killed In Border Clashes As Both Sides Dispute Death Toll
World
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget