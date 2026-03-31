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HomeNewsActor Sahiba Bali Faces Backlash From Netizens Over Pakistan Remarks, ‘Kashmir Files’ Views

Actor Sahiba Bali Faces Backlash From Netizens Over Pakistan Remarks, ‘Kashmir Files’ Views

Sahiba Bali faces online backlash after old clips on Pakistan and Kashmir Files resurface, with internet users criticising her remarks and views.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 04:38 PM (IST)

Sports presenter, actor and content creator Sahiba Bali is facing online backlash after social media users resurfaced older videos of her, days after a separate controversy involving Reet Padda. Internet users have circulated clips in which Bali speaks about her visit to Pakistan and shares views on Kashmir Files, prompting a wave of reactions from netizens, with users attributing political intent to her past comments and amplifying them across platforms.

Old Clips Resurface

The current backlash follows the circulation of earlier posts linked to Reet Padda, where films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story were described as “propaganda”.

In a similar pattern, older clips of Bali have now gone viral. In one, she reflects on a teenage visit to Pakistan, describing the experience as “eye-opening” and the people as “loving”. In another clip being widely shared, she is seen criticising The Kashmir Files, calling it a “bad” film and suggesting it carried a propaganda narrative.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Our Space (@ourspaceconnect)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Himanshi Bisht (@bisht_himanshi15)

Online Reaction Builds

Social media users have reacted strongly, with some accusing Bali of bias and even labelling her views as sympathetic towards Pakistan. Hashtags and commentary around her statements have trended on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, with many posts framing her remarks in a political context.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
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Paksitan Kashmir Files IPL 2026 Sahiba Bali Who Is Sahiba Bali
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