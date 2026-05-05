ABP News, ABP Ananda Surge To #1 As Election Heat Drives Facebook, YouTube Dominance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Audience trust drives ABP's digital leadership during politics.

A week packed with high-voltage political developments in five states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, has translated into a clear digital victory for ABP News and ABP Ananda. As rallies intensified and sharp exchanges around issues like the SIR controversy dominated headlines, audiences turned in large numbers to ABP Network’s platforms for updates and analysis. With the 2026 Assembly election narrative steadily building, viewer behaviour reflects a familiar trend.

When political stakes rise, audiences gravitate towards platforms they trust for speed, clarity, and credible reporting. Data from Databeings confirms that ABP Network capitalised on this moment, leading across both video and social platforms.

ABP Ananda Rules YouTube In Bengal

On YouTube, ABP Ananda emerged as the undisputed leader in the Bengali news space. The channel captured a dominant 62 per cent share with over 207 million views, comfortably ahead of News18 Bangla and Republic Bangla.

The dominance was even more pronounced in the previous week. ABP Ananda clocked 252.5 million views and secured a commanding 64 per cent share, reinforcing its stronghold over Bengal’s digital audience.

The consistency across weeks signals more than a temporary spike. It reflects sustained audience trust during politically intense periods, where speed and editorial judgement become critical differentiators.

ABP News Tops Facebook Engagement Nationwide

The network’s leadership extends beyond regional dominance. On Facebook, ABP News led the Hindi news category with a 23 per cent engagement share. It outperformed Zee News and News18 India, which followed with 18 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

In terms of total engagement, ABP News recorded the highest interactions among all Hindi news publishers during the period. This highlights its ability to convert breaking news momentum into meaningful audience engagement at scale.

523 Million Views Cement Leadership Position

Across platforms, ABP Network recorded a massive 523 million views, making it the most-watched news brand during the period. It stayed ahead of competitors such as NDTV India, News18 India, Aaj Tak, and Times Now Navbharat.

This surge coincides with crucial political moments including counting day and major campaign activity, where audiences actively seek reliable and timely information.

Trust Emerges As The Key Differentiator

The data points to a larger shift in audience behaviour. During high-stakes political coverage, viewers are prioritising credibility and consistency over noise. The strong performance of ABP News and ABP Ananda indicates that audiences are consciously choosing platforms that deliver clarity in complex situations.