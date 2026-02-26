Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Network will host the fifth edition of its Ideas of India Summit on February 27 and 28, 2026, bringing together leaders, policymakers, and cultural figures to examine India’s progress and future trajectory.

The summit comes at a significant moment as India moves closer to its centennial year of independence in 2047, with discussions expected to focus on the country’s economic growth, its relationship with the US, and the new world order.

The two-day event will be broadcast live from Mumbai across ABP Network’s websites, social media platforms, and YouTube channel.

Theme Focuses On ‘The New World Order’

The theme for this year’s summit, ‘The New World Order’, will centre on India’s journey towards 2047 and its Aatmanirbhar conomy, extraordinary achievements, stories from heartland, economic progress, and cultural transformation.

The event will continue its tradition of convening prominent voices to explore India’s expanding global footprint and the opportunities emerging across sectors driven by innovation, talent, and ideas.

Platform For Global Dialogue And Strategic Perspectives

Held amid global geopolitical tensions and economic volatility, the summit will serve as a forum to examine India’s position on the world stage. Discussions will focus on the country’s achievements, its sustainability goals, and its commitment to inclusive development.

Participants can expect debates, expert perspectives, and discussions on emerging trends shaping India’s future and its role in the global order.

Diverse Line-Up Of Speakers Across Fields

The summit will feature a wide range of speakers from politics, business, arts, and academia. Among them are Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Shreya Ghoshal, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The speaker list further includes actors Ishan Khattar, Kangana Ranaut, Mrunal Thakur, Monda Singh, Vishal Jethwa, Suniel Shetty, and Ahan Shetty.

The summit aims to bring together influential voices to discuss India’s evolving role as a global leader and its path towards the future.