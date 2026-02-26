Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsABP Network Brings Ideas Of India 2026: Gear Up For A Power-Packed Season 5 With ‘The New World Order’ Theme

ABP Network Brings Ideas Of India 2026: Gear Up For A Power-Packed Season 5 With ‘The New World Order’ Theme

The two-day event will be broadcast live from Mumbai across ABP Network’s websites, social media platforms, and YouTube channel.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Network will host the fifth edition of its Ideas of India Summit on February 27 and 28, 2026, bringing together leaders, policymakers, and cultural figures to examine India’s progress and future trajectory.

The summit comes at a significant moment as India moves closer to its centennial year of independence in 2047, with discussions expected to focus on the country’s economic growth, its relationship with the US, and the new world order.

The two-day event will be broadcast live from Mumbai across ABP Network’s websites, social media platforms, and YouTube channel.

Theme Focuses On ‘The New World Order’

The theme for this year’s summit, ‘The New World Order’, will centre on India’s journey towards 2047 and its Aatmanirbhar conomy, extraordinary achievements, stories from heartland, economic progress, and cultural transformation.

The event will continue its tradition of convening prominent voices to explore India’s expanding global footprint and the opportunities emerging across sectors driven by innovation, talent, and ideas.

Platform For Global Dialogue And Strategic Perspectives

Held amid global geopolitical tensions and economic volatility, the summit will serve as a forum to examine India’s position on the world stage. Discussions will focus on the country’s achievements, its sustainability goals, and its commitment to inclusive development.

Participants can expect debates, expert perspectives, and discussions on emerging trends shaping India’s future and its role in the global order.

Diverse Line-Up Of Speakers Across Fields

The summit will feature a wide range of speakers from politics, business, arts, and academia. Among them are Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Shreya Ghoshal, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The speaker list further includes actors Ishan Khattar, Kangana Ranaut, Mrunal Thakur, Monda Singh, Vishal Jethwa, Suniel Shetty, and Ahan Shetty.

The summit aims to bring together influential voices to discuss India’s evolving role as a global leader and its path towards the future.

Related Video

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the Ideas of India Summit be held?

The fifth edition of the Ideas of India Summit will be hosted by ABP Network on February 27 and 28, 2026, in Mumbai.

What is the theme for this year's Ideas of India Summit?

The theme for this year's summit is 'The New World Order'. It will focus on India's journey towards 2047, its self-reliant economy, and its achievements.

How can I watch the Ideas of India Summit?

The two-day event will be broadcast live from Mumbai across ABP Network's websites, social media platforms, and YouTube channel.

Who are some of the speakers at the summit?

Notable speakers include Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Shreya Ghoshal, Devendra Fadnavis, and actors Ishan Khattar, Kangana Ranaut, and Suniel Shetty.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Network Ideas Of India 2026 Season 5 The New World Order
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ABP Network Brings Ideas Of India 2026: Gear Up For A Power-Packed Season 5 With ‘The New World Order’ Theme
ABP Network Brings Ideas Of India 2026: Gear Up For A Power-Packed Season 5 With ‘The New World Order’ Theme
World
'Living In La-La Land...': India Slams Pakistan At UN Over Kashmir Development
'Living In La-La Land...': India Slams Pakistan At UN Over Kashmir Development
India
Supreme Court Halts Aravalli Mining, Seeks Expert Panel To Define Protected Hills
Supreme Court Halts Aravalli Mining, Seeks Expert Panel To Define Protected Hills
News
PM Modi, Netanyahu Announce ‘Special Strategic Partnership’, Plan G2G Meet In India
PM Modi, Netanyahu Announce ‘Special Strategic Partnership’, Plan G2G Meet In India
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget