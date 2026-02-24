Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Ideas Of India 2026: Former RAW Chief A.S. Dulat To Decode India-Pakistan Ties

Now in its fifth year, Ideas of India has built a reputation for sharp, structured conversations that bridge governance, innovation and public life.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Network will host the fifth edition of its flagship Ideas of India Summit on and February 27 & 28 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, convening leading figures from diplomacy, technology, business, entertainment and culture. Over two days, the forum will spotlight policy-driven debate and forward-looking dialogue. Since its inception, the summit has evolved into a significant platform reflecting India’s shifting priorities while engaging with the broader currents shaping the global order.

Policy & Power

Now in its fifth year, Ideas of India has built a reputation for sharp, structured conversations that bridge governance, innovation and public life. The 2026 edition continues that trajectory under the theme of shaping a rapidly changing world order, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and cultural voices to examine India’s strategic direction.

The summit aims to go beyond headline-making soundbites, instead offering substantive exchanges on geopolitics, economic resilience, technological transformation and soft power. With participation from key decision-makers and thought leaders, the platform underscores India’s expanding role in global affairs.

India-Pakistan Lens

Among the most anticipated sessions is “Locked in a Deadly Embrace”, featuring former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A.S. Dulat. Drawing on decades of experience at the heart of India’s intelligence establishment, Dulat is expected to offer rare insights into the fraught and deeply intertwined relationship between India and Pakistan.

Career In Intelligence

A.S. Dulat served as Chief of RAW and earlier as Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, placing him at the heart of India’s security establishment. Over the course of his career, he dealt closely with developments in Jammu and Kashmir and played a role during sensitive phases of terrorism and political outreach. His tenure coincided with periods of both heightened confrontation and tentative engagement between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Advocate Of Dialogue

In retirement, Dulat has emerged as one of the more candid former intelligence officials in public discourse. He has consistently argued that sustained engagement and back-channel communication are indispensable in managing India-Pakistan ties, even amid deep mistrust. Through his books and public addresses, he has shed light on the complexities of covert diplomacy, political negotiations and the human dimension behind high-stakes decision-making.

At Ideas of India 2026, Dulat is expected to draw on these experiences to examine whether the two neighbours remain locked in a cycle of hostility or if space still exists for pragmatic engagement. His session is likely to offer both historical perspective and contemporary relevance at a time of shifting regional equations.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India AS Dulat
Photo Gallery

