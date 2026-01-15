Yes, intelligence suggests LeT is regrouping in Muridke, Pakistan, near its former headquarters. They recently held a large congregation at Jamia-ud-Dawwa.
ABP Exclusive | LeT Regroups At Muridke Months After Op Sindoor, Fresh Threats Against India
LeT reportedly inducted newly trained cadres under Ahl-e-Hadith extremist doctrine. The gathering was addressed by Saifullah Kasuri, identified by Indian security agencies as Lashkar’s deputy chief.
Eight months after India’s decisive Operation Sindoor, exclusive intelligence inputs and visuals accessed by ABP Live indicate that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is regrouping in Muridke, barely metres from its demolished headquarters. The inputs suggest LeT recently organised a large congregation inside Jamia-ud-Dawwa-cosmetically rebranded as the “Government Islamic Centre” in 2019 -located adjacent to the destroyed Markaz Taiba and Markaz Umm ul Qura campus. The renewed mobilisation points to fresh preparations for attacks targeting India, even as the Muridke terror ecosystem reactivates.
Training Ceremony Held Again
On May 7, during Operation Sindoor, Indian strikes destroyed Lashkar’s primary terror hubs-Markaz Taiba and Markaz Umm-ul-Qura , facilities long linked to training, indoctrination and housing of terrorists. However, nearly eight months later, the inputs accessed by ABP Live show LeT staging the completion ceremony of the first phase of its terror training programme, “Daura-e-Suffa”, inside Jamia-ud-Dawwa.
During the event, LeT reportedly inducted newly trained cadres under the Ahl-e-Hadith extremist doctrine. The gathering was addressed by Saifullah Kasuri, identified by Indian security agencies as Lashkar’s deputy chief and among India’s most-wanted terrorists. In an open and provocative speech, Kasuri signalled renewed intent to launch attacks, stating that earlier the group was “on the receiving end” but would now take the initiative.
Threats, Leadership Presence
Kasuri also hinted at escalation in the coming period, making remarks interpreted by agencies as signalling potential operations in the first half of 2026. He claimed that after 2025, when Pakistan “dominated the airspace”, 2026 would see Pakistan project power at sea as well-a statement seen as a warning of possible future maritime-linked terror planning.
The congregation also featured Hafiz Abdur Rauf, head of Lashkar’s jihad and funding wing and a globally designated terrorist. Rauf stated that trainees graduating from the first phase had initially trained and stayed at Markaz Taiba and Markaz Umm-ul-Qura -the very sites destroyed during the May 7-8 May strikes, and revealed that trainees were shifted to safer locations shortly before the attack. This detail raises serious questions over how the group anticipated the airstrikes.
Exclusive visuals accessed by ABP Live show that the ground where Markaz Taiba and Markaz Umm-ul-Qura once stood has been flattened, with debris cleared by September and no visible reconstruction so far.
The event was also attended by Hafiz Saeed’s son, Hafiz Muhammad Talha Saeed, and Mufti Abu Zar, another wanted Lashkar operative currently heading its training wing, underlining that Muridke continues to operate as the nerve centre of LeT’s terror network despite international pressure and Indian military action.
