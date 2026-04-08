Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsABP Exclusive | Ex-Pak Army Officer Alleges US-Drafted Message, Raises Questions On Civil-Military Power Balance

ABP Exclusive | Ex-Pak Army Officer Alleges US-Drafted Message, Raises Questions On Civil-Military Power Balance

Retired Pakistani major claims US drafted PM Sharif’s ceasefire post, raising questions over Pakistan’s power structure and military influence.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s social media post seeking a ceasefire extension has triggered controversy, with allegations that it may have been drafted by the United States. The post, published shortly before US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, reportedly contained phrasing suggesting it was a draft message. Retired Pakistani army officer and UK-based journalist Adil Raja told ABP Live the incident exposes deeper structural realities within Pakistan’s power hierarchy and raises questions over the country’s autonomy in key diplomatic engagements.

‘Draft’ Error Raises Questions

Speaking to ABP Live, Adil Raja said, “Sometimes mistakes themselves expose the system.” He added that the error in Shehbaz Sharif’s post reflects the functioning of the current regime.

He further said, “The language of the post clearly suggests it was drafted by the United States, and the inclusion of ‘Draft Pakistani Prime Minister X Post’ proves it.”

US Draft Allegation

Raja claimed that the post followed conversations between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.

He told ABP Live, “The draft was prepared by American officials, sent to Munir, then forwarded to Shehbaz Sharif without being reviewed.” He added, “Sharif posted it without properly reading it.”

‘Not A Mediator, But A Postman’

Questioning Pakistan’s role, Raja said, “Pakistan was not acting as a mediator, but as an efficient postman.”

He added that while Pakistan presents itself as a mediator globally, in reality it was carrying out tasks aligned with US interests. He also referred to former ISI chief Hamid Gul’s remarks, saying such influence over military leadership is not new.

Power Structure Under Scanner

Drawing a comparison with India, Raja said, “In a democracy, the government is accountable to Parliament, including the Lok Sabha.”

He added, “In Pakistan, real power rests with Asim Munir as the de facto ruler, who does not face public or parliamentary accountability.”

Why US Trusts Pakistan

Explaining continued US engagement, Raja said, “Different parts of the US system operate independently, including the Pentagon, the President’s office and Congress.”

He added that this allows Washington to maintain pressure while continuing cooperation, despite criticism over Pakistan’s alleged links to terror groups.

Raja further said, “For the past 78 years, the United States has influenced who becomes Pakistan’s army chief.”

He added, “Asim Munir holds the real power in Pakistan, which is why US leadership prefers direct communication with him.”

Related Video

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist

Also read
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehbaz Sharif Iran-US War Pakistan Iran Israel War Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ABP Exclusive | Ex-Pak Army Officer Alleges US-Drafted Message, Raises Questions On Civil-Military Power Balance
ABP Exclusive | Ex-Pak Army Officer Alleges US-Drafted Message, Raises Questions On Civil-Military Power Balance
World
Iran May Exit Ceasefire If Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon
Iran May Exit Ceasefire If Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon
World
Israel Launches Major Strikes On Lebanon As UN Warns Of Escalation
Israel Launches Major Strikes On Lebanon As UN Warns Of Escalation
Election
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Pawan Khera Hits Back At Himanta Biswa Sarma, Moves Anticipatory Bail Plea
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Pawan Khera Hits Back At Himanta Biswa Sarma, Moves Anticipatory Bail Plea
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget