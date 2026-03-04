Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsABP Deep Dive: Forever War? What Unfolded In The Last 24 Hours As US-Iran Conflict Enters Day 5

ABP Deep Dive: Forever War? What Unfolded In The Last 24 Hours As US-Iran Conflict Enters Day 5

The US-Iran shadow conflict has escalated dramatically, drawing in multiple countries. Saudi Arabia intercepted drones and missiles. The US struck Iranian targets, while oil prices surged.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Deep Dive: What may appear to be another “forever war” in West Asia is, in many ways, the continuation of a shadow conflict between the United States and Iran that has simmered since the 1980s. Over the past 24 hours, hostilities have intensified dramatically, with multiple countries drawn into the widening confrontation.

Saudi Air Defences Activated

Saudi Arabia confirmed that its air defence systems intercepted nine drones after they entered the Kingdom’s airspace. Major General Turki Al Maliki said two cruise missiles were also shot down over Al Kharj Governorate.

Massive US Strikes, Naval Losses Reported

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that American forces destroyed 17 Iranian naval vessels and struck nearly 2,000 targets within 100 hours of operations. The command added that Iran’s air defence network had been significantly degraded, with hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers and drones neutralised, as per reports.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy would begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible” to secure energy shipments. Crude prices have jumped more than 15 percent since strikes on Tehran began, reflecting fears of supply disruptions.

Regional Shockwaves

In Pakistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused Israel of advancing a “Zionist agenda” aimed at extending its reach toward Pakistan’s borders, reported The Indian Express.

In Iraq, explosive-laden drones targeting the US Consulate General and a coalition base at Erbil International Airport were intercepted. Loud blasts were reported across the city as air defences engaged incoming threats.

Authorities in Dubai confirmed that alarms were activated after air defence systems intercepted hostile objects.

The United Kingdom announced precautionary deployments. Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that HMS Dragon and counter-drone equipped helicopters had been sent to Cyprus following an Iranian drone strike on the RAF base at Akrotiri. However, he reiterated that Britain would not participate in U.S. offensive strikes.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered assistance to the UAE in countering Iranian drone threats, citing Ukraine’s experience defending against Shahed drone attacks.

Israeli Operations & Interceptions

Israel intensified its operations in Lebanon, with air raids on southern Beirut and nearby towns killing six civilians and wounding eight, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, as clashes with Hezbollah escalated, as per reports.

Missiles launched from Iran were intercepted over Jordan and the West Bank, further underscoring the conflict’s expanding geographic footprint.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the strikes on Iran, arguing they were essential to prevent Tehran’s nuclear programme from becoming “immune within months.”

A Region On Edge

With Gulf states activating air defences, Western militaries reinforcing positions, and energy markets reacting sharply, the confrontation has entered a dangerous new phase. While leaders insist their actions are defensive or preventive, the scale and speed of escalation suggest that the long-running US–Iran rivalry may now be unfolding in full view — with profound implications for regional stability and global markets.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Israel's involvement in the escalating conflict?

Israel intensified operations in Lebanon with air raids. Prime Minister Netanyahu defended strikes on Iran, stating they were essential to prevent Tehran's nuclear program.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Israel Iran Conflict
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ABP Deep Dive: Forever War? What Unfolded In The Last 24 Hours As US-Iran Conflict Enters Day 5
ABP Deep Dive: Forever War? What Unfolded In The Last 24 Hours As US-Iran Conflict Enters Day 5
World
Iran-Israel War Updates: 4 US Reservists Dead In Kuwait Drone Strike; Israel Hits Lebanon
Iran-Israel War Updates: 4 US Reservists Dead In Kuwait Drone Strike; Israel Hits Lebanon
Business
Israel-Iran Conflict Disrupts Flights: IndiGo, Air India, And SpiceJet Face Capacity And Profit Hit
Airspace Closures, Rising Jet Fuel Costs: How The Middle East Crisis Could Hit IndiGo And SpiceJet
India
Finland's President Alexander Snubb Begins 4-Day Visit Day To India To Boost Trade,Tech Ties
Finland's President Alexander Snubb Begins 4-Day Visit Day To India To Boost Trade,Tech Ties
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget