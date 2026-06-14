Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAbhishek Banerjee Writes To Om Birla, Opposes Recognition Of Any Separate TMC Faction

Abhishek Banerjee Writes To Om Birla, Opposes Recognition Of Any Separate TMC Faction

Abhishek Banerjee has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker not to recognise any separate TMC faction, calling the party indivisible.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee asked Speaker not to recognise a split.
  • Banerjee cited anti-defection law against forming any separate faction.
  • Several TMC MPs also reiterated party's indivisibility to the Speaker.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought to quash speculation over a possible split within its parliamentary ranks, with senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to recognise any separate faction within the party. The move comes amid reports that a group of TMC MPs may seek independent recognition in the House, fuelling talk of an internal rebellion. In his letter, Banerjee argued that the party remains a single and indivisible political entity and warned that any attempt to create a parallel group could attract action under anti-defection provisions.

No Split Allowed

In his capacity as TMC Parliamentary Party Leader and National General Secretary, Banerjee wrote to the Speaker requesting that any communication seeking recognition of a separate TMC faction be rejected.

The letter stated that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is represented in Parliament only through its authorised leadership and whip, and that no member or group of members can claim an independent identity within the party. Banerjee cited constitutional provisions and Supreme Court rulings to argue that the law does not permit the formation of rival groups within a recognised political party.

He further requested that the Speaker place the party's submission on record, deny any status or facilities to a purported breakaway faction and allow the TMC to present its case before any decision is taken on such a request.

The party also reserved the right to initiate proceedings under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with defection and disqualification of legislators.

Also Read: TMC Crisis Deepens? Kakoli Claims Dissident Camp Strength Rises From 20 To 22 MPs

MPs Meet Speaker

The development follows a visit by several TMC MPs to Speaker Om Birla's residence in New Delhi, where they submitted a representation on the issue.

Addressing reporters afterwards, the MPs maintained that the TMC is an indivisible political party and insisted that the Constitution does not permit the creation of a separate group within a party in the Lok Sabha.

They argued that any attempt to establish a parallel faction would be unlawful and contrary to parliamentary norms. The leaders also took a swipe at those allegedly seeking a breakaway arrangement, saying it reflected a lack of political commitment to the party, leadership and symbol under which they had secured electoral victories.

The exchange marks the latest flashpoint in the growing turmoil within the TMC. With reports of a dissident camp continuing to circulate, the party leadership has moved swiftly to reinforce its authority and prevent any challenge to its position in Parliament.

Also Read: 'If Indira Gandhi Were Alive ...': Gehlot Attacks BJP, Alleges Party Excludes Minority

Before You Go

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Saayoni Ghosh Mamata Banerjee .TMC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Abhishek Banerjee Writes To Om Birla, Opposes Recognition Of Any Separate TMC Faction
Abhishek Banerjee Writes To Om Birla, Opposes Recognition Of Any Separate TMC Faction
Cities
Dehradun Mob Killing: Four Arrested After BJP Worker Murdered, Tensions Grip Village
Dehradun Mob Killing: Four Arrested After BJP Worker Murdered, Tensions Grip Village
World
Middle East Tensions Flare Again As Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets In Beirut
Middle East Tensions Flare Again As Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets In Beirut
India
TMC Crisis Deepens? Kakoli Claims Dissident Camp Strength Rises From 20 To 22 MPs
TMC Crisis Deepens? Kakoli Claims Dissident Camp Strength Rises From 20 To 22 MPs
Advertisement

Videos

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar
Breaking: Operation Tiger Gains Momentum? Only Three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Attend Uddhav Thackeray’s Key Meeting
Operation Tiger: Uddhav Thackeray’s Emergency Meeting Sees Low MP Attendance
Breaking: TMC Rebellion Gathers Pace: Sayani Ghosh Reaches Delhi Ahead of Crucial Dissident MPs’ Meeting
Patna Coaching Controversy: Roshan Anand’s Brother Found Dead in Nepal Hotel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget