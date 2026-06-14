Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee asked Speaker not to recognise a split.

Banerjee cited anti-defection law against forming any separate faction.

Several TMC MPs also reiterated party's indivisibility to the Speaker.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought to quash speculation over a possible split within its parliamentary ranks, with senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to recognise any separate faction within the party. The move comes amid reports that a group of TMC MPs may seek independent recognition in the House, fuelling talk of an internal rebellion. In his letter, Banerjee argued that the party remains a single and indivisible political entity and warned that any attempt to create a parallel group could attract action under anti-defection provisions.

No Split Allowed

In his capacity as TMC Parliamentary Party Leader and National General Secretary, Banerjee wrote to the Speaker requesting that any communication seeking recognition of a separate TMC faction be rejected.

TMC Parliamentary Party Leader and National General Secretary of the party, Abhishek Banerjee, writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over "news reports that certain TMC Lok Sabha MPs have submitted, or propose to submit, a communication to your good office seeking to be recognised… pic.twitter.com/aYm727mGRF — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026

The letter stated that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is represented in Parliament only through its authorised leadership and whip, and that no member or group of members can claim an independent identity within the party. Banerjee cited constitutional provisions and Supreme Court rulings to argue that the law does not permit the formation of rival groups within a recognised political party.

He further requested that the Speaker place the party's submission on record, deny any status or facilities to a purported breakaway faction and allow the TMC to present its case before any decision is taken on such a request.

The party also reserved the right to initiate proceedings under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with defection and disqualification of legislators.

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MPs Meet Speaker

The development follows a visit by several TMC MPs to Speaker Om Birla's residence in New Delhi, where they submitted a representation on the issue.

Addressing reporters afterwards, the MPs maintained that the TMC is an indivisible political party and insisted that the Constitution does not permit the creation of a separate group within a party in the Lok Sabha.

#WATCH | TMC MP Sagarika Ghose says, "We have given a letter (to Lok Sabha Speaker) that TMC is a indivisible party. You cannot form a separate group within the Lok Sabha. This is against the Constitutution...We have given the letter that those who want to break the TMC and want… https://t.co/RBzCgRv98D pic.twitter.com/ijUyPZINKH — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026

They argued that any attempt to establish a parallel faction would be unlawful and contrary to parliamentary norms. The leaders also took a swipe at those allegedly seeking a breakaway arrangement, saying it reflected a lack of political commitment to the party, leadership and symbol under which they had secured electoral victories.

The exchange marks the latest flashpoint in the growing turmoil within the TMC. With reports of a dissident camp continuing to circulate, the party leadership has moved swiftly to reinforce its authority and prevent any challenge to its position in Parliament.

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