AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Gets Bail In Delhi Jal Board STP Scam Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former minister Satyendar Jain granted bail in Delhi scam case.

Rouse Avenue Court approved bail on Rs 2 lakh bond.

Jain's lawyer cited documentary evidence, argued delayed arrest.

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court in the alleged Delhi Jal Board Sewage Treatment Plant scam case. The court granted bail to Jain on a Rs 2 lakh bond. During the hearing, his lawyer N Hariharan argued that Jain was arrested 27 months after the case was registered, despite being called for questioning only once before his arrest.

Satyendar Jain’s lawyer argued that all the material in the case is documentary in nature and that the investigating agencies have already seized all relevant evidence.

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What The ACB Said

The Anti-Corruption Bureau opposed the bail plea, alleging that Jain is a habitual offender and arguing that the court should take this into account while deciding his bail application.

Jain was arrested by the ACB on August 18 over alleged irregularities in the tendering process for Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant (STP) projects. A case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered in May 2024 following a complaint by the Delhi government's Vigilance Directorate. It involves allegations of manipulation of tender conditions, criminal conspiracy and suspected bribe payments in contracts related to the upgradation of sewage treatment plants under the Delhi Jal Board.

On August 19, a court had refused to declare Jain’s arrest illegal. With Thursday’s order, Jain has now been granted bail in the case.

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