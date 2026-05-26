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HomeNewsAAIB To Release Interim Report On Air India Dreamliner Crash Ahead Of Anniversary: Report

AAIB To Release Interim Report On Air India Dreamliner Crash Ahead Of Anniversary: Report

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is preparing an interim report on the 2025 Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people, examining possible causes and contributing factors.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 26 May 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India prepares interim report on deadly Air India Dreamliner crash.
  • Report details possible fuel supply loss after takeoff.

Indian investigators probing last year’s deadly Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash involving Air India are preparing an interim report ahead of the first anniversary of the accident that claimed 260 lives, according to Reuters. The report, being prepared by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, is expected to be more detailed than the preliminary findings released in July last year. It will examine possible primary causes of the crash along with other contributing factors, the source said.

The 15-page preliminary report into the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade found that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner suffered a sudden loss of fuel supply after the aircraft’s engine fuel switches moved almost simultaneously shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, 2025.

According to a Reuters report published last year, an early assessment by U.S. officials cited cockpit voice recordings suggesting that the captain may have cut off fuel flow to the aircraft’s engines. However, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau had then cautioned that it was “too early to reach any definite conclusions.”

By opting to release an interim report instead of a final one, Indian authorities will not be required to share findings in advance with the National Transportation Safety Board, which is involved in the probe because the aircraft was designed and manufactured in the United States.

The NTSB would, however, be permitted to review and comment on the final report, which is also expected to provide greater clarity and closure for the families of the victims.

Final Report Unlikely Ready Before Anniversary

The final report into the deadly Air India crash is unlikely to be ready before the first anniversary of the accident, as investigators continue to examine the complex case, sources familiar with the matter said.

One source said the probe was “very complex” and still ongoing, adding that the interim report must first be submitted to government authorities. The timeline for the final report remains uncertain.

A second source also confirmed that investigators require more time to complete the inquiry. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation are confidential.

Under international aviation norms, a final accident report is expected within a year. However, if the investigation is not completed within that period, authorities are required to issue an interim statement on each anniversary of the crash.

Consultation Process

The International Civil Aviation Organization mandates a consultation process between participating countries before a draft final aircraft accident report is released. Under ICAO rules, states involved in an investigation are typically given 30 days to review and comment on a draft report, with the period extendable to 60 days.

However, these consultation requirements do not apply to interim statements or preliminary findings.

The Montreal-based ICAO and the National Transportation Safety Board, which is assisting in the probe of the Air India crash, declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Boeing, serving as a technical adviser in the case, referred queries to India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

A similar process was followed after the March 2019 Boeing 737 MAX crash involving Ethiopian Airlines. Ethiopian investigators released an interim report within a year of the crash, but the final report was issued only in December 2022, despite the NTSB receiving a draft version in January 2021.

The NTSB later publicly criticised certain aspects of the Ethiopian investigation report.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the investigation into the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash?

Indian investigators are preparing an interim report ahead of the first anniversary of the crash. This report will be more detailed than the preliminary findings and will examine possible causes.

What did the preliminary report suggest as a cause for the crash?

The preliminary report indicated a sudden loss of fuel supply after engine fuel switches moved simultaneously shortly after takeoff. Early assessments also suggested the captain may have cut off fuel flow.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aircraft Air India Crash AAIB Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
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