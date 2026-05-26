AAIB To Release Interim Report On Air India Dreamliner Crash Ahead Of Anniversary: Report

Indian investigators probing last year’s deadly Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash involving Air India are preparing an interim report ahead of the first anniversary of the accident that claimed 260 lives, according to Reuters. The report, being prepared by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, is expected to be more detailed than the preliminary findings released in July last year. It will examine possible primary causes of the crash along with other contributing factors, the source said.

The 15-page preliminary report into the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade found that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner suffered a sudden loss of fuel supply after the aircraft’s engine fuel switches moved almost simultaneously shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, 2025.

According to a Reuters report published last year, an early assessment by U.S. officials cited cockpit voice recordings suggesting that the captain may have cut off fuel flow to the aircraft’s engines. However, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau had then cautioned that it was “too early to reach any definite conclusions.”

By opting to release an interim report instead of a final one, Indian authorities will not be required to share findings in advance with the National Transportation Safety Board, which is involved in the probe because the aircraft was designed and manufactured in the United States.

The NTSB would, however, be permitted to review and comment on the final report, which is also expected to provide greater clarity and closure for the families of the victims.

Final Report Unlikely Ready Before Anniversary