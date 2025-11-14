As Bihar Assembly election results are set to be announced on November 14, the NDA camp in Patna has already begun festive preparations. Exit polls indicate a probable NDA victory, and celebrations are underway even before the official counting begins.

In Patna, 500 kg of laddus and 5 lakh rasgullas and gulab jamuns are being prepared. Sweets are being made with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar placed near the cooking pans.

BJP State Executive Committee member Krishna Singh Kallu has ordered the laddus and explained that ingredients such as lemon and chili are being used to ward off the evil eye. For diabetic guests, the sweets are being prepared with reduced sugar.

"Exit poll results are the reward for the hard work of the people of Bihar and our dedicated party workers," Kallu said.

"This time too, the NDA will form the government once again," he said.

Grand feast for 50,000 people

JDU candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, will host a grand feast for 50,000 people at the residence of his wife, Neelam Devi.

Invitations have been sent to NDA workers, supporters, and well-wishers, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation. The invitation states, "Your arrival will be our honour, we are eagerly awaiting to welcome you."

The celebration reflects the confidence within the NDA camp, even in constituencies like Mokama where a close contest is expected.

Exit Polls Favor NDA Amid Record-Breaking 66.91% Turnout In Bihar

Most exit polls are pointing to a decisive victory for the ruling NDA in Bihar, with some forecasts suggesting the alliance could secure between 150 and 170 of the state’s 243 seats. However, the record-high voter turnout could introduce an element of uncertainty.

Bihar recorded an overall turnout of 66.91%, the highest in state’s electoral history. The first phase of voting saw 65.08% turnout, setting a new benchmark, which was then exceeded in the second phase at 68.76%. Compared to the 2020 Assembly elections, when turnout was 57.29%, this marks an increase of 9.62 percentage points.