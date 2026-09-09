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English NewsNews5 Orangutans, Not Native To India, Found In Odisha Forest; Wildlife Smuggling Probe Underway

5 Orangutans, Not Native To India, Found In Odisha Forest; Wildlife Smuggling Probe Underway

Five orangutans, not native to India, were found in Odisha, prompting a probe into suspected wildlife smuggling and how the animals reached the state.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 04:47 PM (IST)

At least five young orangutans rescued from a forest in Odisha’s Balasore district have triggered a joint investigation by the state police’s Special Task Force (STF) and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), amid suspicions of an international wildlife smuggling network. The animals, which are not native to India, were found in a casuarina forest in the Bichitrapur area on Tuesday. Authorities are now examining how they reached the area, who transported them and whether an organised trafficking operation was involved.

Probe Underway

Odisha Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said the investigation will establish how the orangutans arrived in Balasore and identify those responsible. He said the animals could command Rs 20-25 lakh each in international markets, raising suspicions that they may have been smuggled from forests overseas.

Orangutans are native to the rainforests of Malaysia and Indonesia, including Borneo and Sumatra, and are not naturally found in India.

The five animals have been moved to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, where they are being kept in quarantine. Officials said three are males and two are females, aged between six months and one year. Their health is currently stable and veterinary teams are monitoring them.

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Tracing Their Route

STF officials said a team led by an SP-rank officer has begun collecting information from local authorities. Forest officials and police have also been visiting nearby villages to gather information.

A black SUV was reportedly seen near the forest on Monday night, with the vehicle also appearing in CCTV footage. Police believe identifying the vehicle and its owner could provide clues about how the animals were brought to the area.

The forest department has contacted zoos across India to check whether any orangutans are missing. CCTV footage from airports, ports and major railway stations is also being examined, while the Coast Guard has been approached to check for possible movement of the animals by sea.

Nandankanan has a dedicated orangutan enclosure, which has remained vacant since its last orangutan died in 2019. The Odisha government has now asked the Central Zoo Authority for permission to keep the rescued animals at the facility.

Also Read: India A Squad For Australia A Series Announced: Padikkal, Gaikwad To Lead Sides

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Odisha Wildlife Smuggling Odisha.
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