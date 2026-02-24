30-Year-Old Dies By Suicide Amid Rabies Fears In Kalyan, Note Reveals Hidden Dog Bite

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 30-year-old bank employee from Kalyan died by suicide on Sunday night after reportedly developing symptoms associated with rabies, police said. He had allegedly concealed a stray dog bite from his family and did not complete the prescribed anti-rabies vaccination course.

The deceased, who lived in the Chakki Naka area of Kalyan, was alone at home at the time, as his family had travelled to their native village.

Hemant Gurav, senior police inspector of Kolshewadi police station, said the family discovered him after returning home on Sunday night. “They opened the door and found him hanging. We were informed and have registered an FIR for accidental death,” Gurav said.

Suicide Note Mentions Dog Bite

During the probe, police recovered a suicide note from the room. In it, the victim stated that he had been bitten on the leg by a stray dog some time ago but chose not to inform his family to avoid causing them stress.

He wrote that he had started experiencing symptoms, including panic at the sight of water, a known sign linked to advanced rabies, and feared his condition would deteriorate. He added that he did not want his family to witness his suffering and stated that no one should be held responsible for his death.

Police said he had reportedly taken only one dose of the anti-rabies vaccine and had not completed the full course.

Doctors Stress Importance Of Timely Treatment

Medical experts emphasised that rabies is preventable if prompt and complete post-exposure prophylaxis is administered.

In its advanced neurological stage, the viral infection can lead to agitation, hallucinations, hydrophobia (fear of water), muscle spasms and abnormal behaviour. Doctors have urged people to immediately wash any dog bite or scratch thoroughly with soap and water and seek authorised medical treatment, regardless of whether the animal appears rabid.

Rising Concern Over Stray Dog Bites

Stray dog attacks remain a significant public health concern in Kalyan-Dombivli and surrounding areas. In September last year, 67 dog bite cases were reported in a single day in the twin city, sparking widespread panic among residents.

Thane and neighbouring cities including Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar have also recorded multiple cases amid an increase in the stray dog population. At least three rabies-related deaths have been reported in the region over the past year.

In response, the Thane Municipal Corporation has launched a special drive titled “Rabies-Free Thane” from Monday, with a target to vaccinate over 25,000 stray dogs in the coming weeks.