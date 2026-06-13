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HomeNews21-Year-Old Aryan Verma Detained For Allegedly Posing As Brigadier In Shahjahanpur

21-Year-Old Aryan Verma Detained For Allegedly Posing As Brigadier In Shahjahanpur

According to information gathered during the investigation, Verma allegedly hired two bouncers and introduced them as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Army detained a man impersonating a Brigadier in uniform.
  • Sting operation at museum led to his arrest in Shahjahanpur.
  • Forged ID, pistol seized; investigation ongoing for motives.

A 21-year-old man was detained by Army personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after allegedly impersonating a Brigadier and moving around in military uniform with forged credentials.

The accused, identified as Aryan Verma, was detained on Friday following a sting operation conducted at the Shaheed Museum inside the Shahjahanpur Cantonment area. Army officials had reportedly been monitoring him for nearly two months after receiving inputs that he was frequently seen wearing the ceremonial dress of a Brigadier and presenting himself as a senior military officer.

Bouncers Introduced As NSG Commandos

According to information gathered during the investigation, Verma allegedly hired two bouncers and introduced them as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos.

He reportedly claimed that he had been provided special security cover and projected the image of a high-profile military officer.

Officials also recovered a forged identity card purportedly carrying the seal of the dean of the Armed Forces Medical College. An Army regimental cane and a fake pistol were also seized from his possession.

Army Laid A Trap To Catch Him

After tracking his activities for several weeks, Army officials allegedly devised a plan to catch him in the act.

Officials, posing as civilians, reportedly invited Verma to deliver a motivational speech to young candidates preparing for recruitment examinations. The event was scheduled at the Shaheed Museum within the Cantonment area.

Verma arrived at the venue on Friday morning dressed in military uniform and travelling in a Harrier SUV bearing military stars and flags associated with senior officers, officials said.

Army personnel detained him immediately after his arrival.

Fake Government ID Recovered During Operation

During the operation, officials also recovered a fake government identity card from Verma's driver.

An Army Intelligence team from Bareilly has since taken over the investigation and is questioning the accused to determine the motive behind the alleged impersonation. Investigators are also examining the extent of the impersonation and the source of the forged documents and uniform.

NEET Aspirant Under Investigation

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said Army authorities were currently interrogating Verma.

Documents recovered during the operation revealed that Verma is 21 years old, had been staying in Delhi and was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). He had allegedly failed the examination multiple times.

Verma, his associates and the items recovered during the operation have been handed over to the Sadar police station in Shahjahanpur for further investigation and legal action.

The Army is coordinating with local police in the matter.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was detained for impersonation?

Aryan Verma, a 21-year-old man, was detained in Shahjahanpur for allegedly impersonating an Army Brigadier. He was found wearing a military uniform with forged credentials.

How was the impersonator caught?

Army officials, after monitoring him for nearly two months, set up a sting operation. They invited Verma to deliver a motivational speech and detained him upon his arrival at the venue in uniform.

What items were recovered from the accused?

Officials recovered a forged identity card, an Army regimental cane, and a fake pistol from Verma. A fake government ID was also found with his driver.

What is known about the accused's background?

Aryan Verma is 21 years old, lives in Delhi, and was preparing for the NEET examination. He had reportedly failed the exam multiple times.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
UTTAR PRADESH NEET Aspirant Fake Brigadier Aryan Verma
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