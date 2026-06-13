Aryan Verma, a 21-year-old man, was detained in Shahjahanpur for allegedly impersonating an Army Brigadier. He was found wearing a military uniform with forged credentials.
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21-Year-Old Aryan Verma Detained For Allegedly Posing As Brigadier In Shahjahanpur
According to information gathered during the investigation, Verma allegedly hired two bouncers and introduced them as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos.
- Army detained a man impersonating a Brigadier in uniform.
- Sting operation at museum led to his arrest in Shahjahanpur.
- Forged ID, pistol seized; investigation ongoing for motives.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was detained for impersonation?
How was the impersonator caught?
Army officials, after monitoring him for nearly two months, set up a sting operation. They invited Verma to deliver a motivational speech and detained him upon his arrival at the venue in uniform.
What items were recovered from the accused?
Officials recovered a forged identity card, an Army regimental cane, and a fake pistol from Verma. A fake government ID was also found with his driver.
What is known about the accused's background?
Aryan Verma is 21 years old, lives in Delhi, and was preparing for the NEET examination. He had reportedly failed the exam multiple times.
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