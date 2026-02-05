Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews10 Feared Dead In Meghalaya Mine Blast; Several Trapped In Suspected Illegal Coal Pit

10 Feared Dead In Meghalaya Mine Blast; Several Trapped In Suspected Illegal Coal Pit

10 feared dead in Meghalaya mine blast; illegal rat-hole mining suspected, rescue ops underway in East Jaintia Hills.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 10 labourers are feared dead, one person has been injured and several others are suspected to be trapped following an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, police said. The blast occurred in the Thangsku area during the morning hours. East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of workers who were inside the mine at the time of the explosion.

1 Injured Worker Taken To Shillong

One injured worker was initially taken to a nearby primary health centre and later referred to Shillong for specialised treatment. Police have sought assistance from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out rescue and search operations at the site. Officials suspect the explosion occurred during coal mining activities, and preliminary inputs indicate the mine may have been operating illegally. Police said the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined and an inquiry will be conducted.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned rat-hole coal mining in Meghalaya in 2014 due to environmental damage and safety risks, while also restricting illegal coal transportation. Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow horizontal tunnels, typically 3–4 feet high, forcing workers to crawl inside to extract coal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district?

An explosion occurred at a suspected illegal coal mine, feared to have killed at least 10 labourers and injured one person. Several others are suspected to be trapped.

Where did the explosion take place?

The blast occurred in the Thangsku area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. The mine is suspected to be an illegal coal mine.

What is rat-hole coal mining?

Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow horizontal tunnels, typically 3-4 feet high. Workers crawl inside to extract coal, a practice banned in Meghalaya due to safety risks.

What is the current status of the rescue operation?

Police have sought assistance from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out rescue and search operations at the site. One injured worker has been referred to Shillong for specialized treatment.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meghalaya Mine
