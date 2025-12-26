Vrusshabha Review: Mohanlal Shines In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentVrusshabha Review: Mohanlal Shines In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Vrusshabha review: Mohanlal delivers one of his most unique performances in this pan-India film that blends mythology with modern storytelling.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Malayalam film industry is known for constantly experimenting—be it with storytelling, scale, or treatment. Mohanlal is a name synonymous with powerful and memorable performances, and once again, he delivers something special. This time, he appears in a completely new avatar, portraying a Maharaja for the very first time in his career. Vrusshabha has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu and has been released as a pan-India film.

Story

The story revolves around a king who is cursed by a woman, who declares that his own son will die in front of his eyes—and that the king himself will be responsible for it. This curse follows him across multiple lifetimes and continues to haunt him even in 2025. His son’s life is in danger, and how events unfold from there is best experienced on the big screen.

How Is the Film?

Vrusshabha is a well-made film that offers something fresh. The age-old tale of kings and curses is seamlessly connected to the modern era. The narrative moves at a steady pace and never feels stretched. The twist before the interval is shocking and leaves a strong impact. The screenplay is tight and engaging throughout. While the VFX could have been better, the strength of the story and the performances ensure that these shortcomings don’t distract much. Overall, it is a film worth watching.

Performances

Mohanlal once again proves why he is considered one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. The intensity with which he portrays a father is remarkable—whether it’s becoming a chef for his son when needed or beating up goons when the situation demands. He looks absolutely convincing throughout. Samarjit Lankesh holds his own opposite Mohanlal, which speaks volumes about his calibre as an actor. Ragini Dwivedi leaves a strong impression, while Nayan Sarika delivers a commendable performance.

Writing and Direction

Nanda Kishore has both written and directed the film, and his work stands out. The film feels powerful largely because of the writing, and the direction complements it well, keeping the narrative focused and impactful.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking to watch something different, Vrusshabha is definitely worth a watch.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
