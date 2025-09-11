Mirai Review: Gods, Demons, And High-Octane Action Make This Film A Must-Watch

Cinema is, at its heart, about conviction, and few films showcase this as vividly as Mirai. While some Hindi filmmakers often reach creative limits, many South Indian filmmakers consistently push boundaries, and Mirai is a shining example of this fearless approach. Following the success of films like Lokah Chapter 1, Mirai continues the trend of storytelling that is ambitious, daring, and visually spectacular. From the very first frame, audiences are drawn into a world where the vision behind the film feels larger than life, leaving viewers both astonished and enthralled by its cinematic depth.

Story That Keeps You Hooked

Revealing too much about Mirai’s plot would take away from the experience, as the film’s true impact lies in its unfolding. At its core, it is a classic struggle between good and evil, a cosmic battle between gods and demons. Nine sacred texts hold the key to ultimate power, and a malevolent demon seeks to claim them. The question remains: who will rise to stop him, and how will they succeed? This gripping narrative, which skillfully blends mythological elements with contemporary storytelling, demands to be seen on the big screen. To accommodate wider audiences, the film is also available in Hindi, allowing more viewers to experience the magic firsthand.

Exceptional Action and Visuals

Distributed by Karan Johar, Mirai immediately promised a high standard of cinematic excellence—and it delivered spectacularly. From start to finish, the action sequences are adrenaline-pumping and meticulously choreographed. The VFX are nothing short of mind-blowing, so much so that it’s hard to believe they were produced entirely in India. Eschewing the typical use of traditional weapons like axes, the film introduces inventive and visually striking tools of combat. One standout train sequence is designed to leave audiences literally on the edge of their seats. Adding to its grandeur, Mirai seamlessly integrates references to Lord Rama, contemporary Gen Z culture, mythology, and tantric practices, creating a cinematic experience that feels both epic and innovative.

Acting That Elevates the Film

The performances in Mirai further enhance its impact. Teja Sajja delivers a commanding performance, bringing depth and authenticity to his character. Ritika Nayak impresses with her vibrant presence, while Jagapathi Babu delivers a performance that is both intense and captivating. Manoj Manchu provides steady support, and Shriya Saran’s performance leaves a lasting impression, demonstrating the film’s strength in casting and character development. Each actor contributes meaningfully, making the story’s emotional and dramatic beats all the more compelling.

Masterful Writing and Direction

The film’s creative brilliance is driven by Karthik Gattamneni, who both wrote and directed Mirai. His storytelling is infused with conviction and meticulous attention to detail. The way he constructs the narrative—blending mythology, action, and modern sensibilities—is exemplary, serving as a benchmark for contemporary Indian cinema. Every scene, every sequence, reflects careful planning and a visionary approach, proving that Mirai is not just a film, but a masterclass in cinematic artistry.