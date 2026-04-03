Maamla Legal Hai 2 Review: Ravi Kishan Trades The Robe For The Gavel; The Verdict Is A Total Win

It often happens that when a show’s first season becomes a hit, the second season feels like it was made just for the sake of it. Very few shows manage to deliver a strong follow-up. Maamla Legal Hai had an excellent first season, and naturally, expectations from Season 2 were quite high. The good news is, it lives up to those expectations.

The way courtroom drama has been presented here is truly impressive. The series not only entertains but also teaches and explains several aspects of the legal system in a very engaging manner. More importantly, it gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of judges in a way that has rarely been explored before.

New Role, New Challenges

This time, VD Tyagi, played by Ravi Kishan, has become a judge. With this new role comes new challenges. Mintoo Ji and Vinu Ji are now partners in his chamber, and an unusual dynamic begins to develop between them.

Naila continues her journey of practising law with honesty and determination. Each episode introduces a different case, showing how judges and lawyers deal with it. This episodic format keeps the narrative fresh and engaging throughout.

A Fresh Lens On Courtroom Drama

So far, judges in films and web series have mostly appeared in small roles. While Jolly LLB did give us a memorable judge in Saurabh Shukla, we have rarely seen a series that explores a judge’s life in such depth.

Can a judge smile at a lawyer? Are they expected to behave in a certain rigid way all the time? What challenges do they face beyond courtroom proceedings? This Netflix series touches upon all these questions.

Several cases shown in the series are inspired by real-life incidents, and they are presented in a way that is both informative and entertaining. The courtroom environment feels authentic, and every episode brings something new to the table. With eight episodes, each around 30 to 35 minutes long, the series never feels boring. There is always something surprising or enjoyable unfolding on screen.

The casting is spot-on. Every character stands out, and even the smaller roles within the courtroom ecosystem are portrayed effectively. This is a light-hearted yet meaningful series that you can comfortably watch with your family.

Ravi Kishan Leads With Ease

Ravi Kishan once again delivers an outstanding performance. He fits the role of a judge perfectly. From his body language to his expressions, everything feels natural and convincing. He does not try too hard to impress, yet manages to leave a strong impact, which is a testament to his acting prowess.

Naila Grewal also does a commendable job and looks convincing as a young lawyer. Nirahua brings in a fun element with his character. Kusha Kapila is decent but has limited screen time. Anant Joshi impresses yet again, while Anjum Batra breathes life into the character of Mintoo Ji.

Nidhi Bisht shines as Sujata Negi, and Amit Vikram Pandey, along with Vikram Pratap, add entertainment in their law and order roles. Vijay Rajoria performs well as Munshi Ji, and Kumar Saurabh fits neatly into the role of Shambhu.

Writing And Direction

The series is written by Kunal, Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja, and Tatsat Pandey and directed by Rahul Pandey. The writing is sharp, with each episode bringing in fresh cases while maintaining a steady dose of entertainment. The direction complements the writing well, ensuring the narrative never loses pace.

Overall, this is a thoroughly enjoyable series that balances humour, insight, and storytelling effectively. It is definitely worth a watch.