Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Power This Feel-Good Love Story

Love stories are a genre that appeals to a wide audience. There are many viewers who either don’t enjoy or have grown tired of films filled with violence and aggression. For such audiences, Karan Johar brings a film in his signature style. The irony with Karan Johar is his name, for some people, even seeing “Thanks Karan Johar” in the credits is enough to start trolling a film, even when he has little to do with it creatively. But Karan Johar and his brand of romantic films have a loyal audience, and this film is going to be loved by them.

Story

Ray, played by Kartik Aaryan, runs a wedding planning agency with his mother Pinky, portrayed by Neena Gupta. He lives in the US and comes to India to organise a wedding. While travelling to Croatia, he meets Rumi, played by Ananya Panday. Love blossoms between the two — but with a twist. What happens next forms the core of the story, and for that, you should head to the theatre.

How Is the Film?

The film has everything one expects from a Hindi romantic entertainer — good-looking leads, breathtaking locations, stylish costumes, a decent storyline, soulful music, emotions, and a message at the end. It begins like a typical love story, with visually pleasing frames. The Croatia locations are so beautifully captured that they make you want to pack your bags and travel.

In the first half, while the visuals are engaging, you may wonder whether the film has anything new to offer. However, the second half introduces twists that make the narrative emotional and impactful. By the end, you walk out of the theatre with a smile — feeling relaxed, refreshed, and completely stress-free.

The songs are catchy, and Kartik’s costume changes during the musical sequences are so stylish that you feel like giving the costume designer a warm hug. The film also delivers several well-timed comic punches that genuinely make you laugh. Overall, this is a feel-good film that exists purely to entertain — and it succeeds at that.

Performances

Kartik Aaryan delivers a solid performance. He is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s hardest-working actors. When he shows off his physique, for many viewers, the ticket price already feels justified. Kartik does half the job with his looks and the rest with his acting.

Ananya Panday appears much more mature this time, and her character reflects that growth. As an actor, she is clearly evolving, and this film proves it. Chandni Bhabhda, known for mimicking Alia Bhatt, is also part of the film and leaves a strong impression. Jackie Shroff does a commendable job, Neena Gupta is convincing as always, and the supporting cast fits well into their respective roles.

Writing & Direction

Karan Shrikant Sharma’s writing is decent. The first half could have been tighter, but the second half more than makes up for it. Sameer Vidwans’ direction is effective — he makes excellent use of both the actors and the picturesque locations.