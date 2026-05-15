Inspector Avinash Season 2 Review | Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela Fight Script Stuck In 90s Time Capsule

Randeep Hooda’s Inspector Avinash attempts to recreate the gritty world of 90s crime dramas inspired by real-life events, but despite a powerful lead performance, the series struggles to bring anything fresh to the table. The show may appeal to viewers who enjoy old-school cop-versus-gangster narratives, the storytelling and treatment feel dated in an era where crime thrillers have evolved significantly.

The series follows STF officer Inspector Avinash Mishra, whose life becomes increasingly complicated as he battles politicians, gangsters, and a personal crisis involving his own family. Alongside professional turmoil, his son gets entangled in a murder case, and Avinash himself faces suspension. The show focuses on how he navigates the chaos while trying to balance duty and personal responsibilities.

Familiar Story

One of the biggest issues with Inspector Avinash is its overly familiar approach. The series heavily relies on tropes commonly seen in older gangster dramas, from confrontations between corrupt politicians and police officers to dramatic station-house exchanges filled with punchy dialogues. The backdrop of the 90s did give it a nostalgic texture, but the show rarely surprises viewers.

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The 10-episode format also feels stretched at times. Though the emotional angle involving Inspector Avinash and his son creates some connection, the larger conflict with gangsters and political figures fails to generate genuine suspense or excitement. The narrative often feels repetitive, making the show appear more like a rehash of stories audiences have already consumed many times before.

Randeep Hooda’s Convincing Performance

Despite the shortcomings in writing, Randeep Hooda delivers a convincing performance as Inspector Avinash Mishra. His body language, dialogue delivery, and screen presence help anchor the show. He fully commits to the role and brings authenticity to the character of a tough yet emotionally burdened police officer.

Urvashi Rautela also manages to leave an impression with a surprisingly restrained performance. Known more for making headlines off-screen, the actor delivers a measured act that may catch viewers off guard.

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Actors like Amit Sial, Rajniesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, and Shalin Bhanot perform well within the material given to them. However, some characters, particularly the antagonists, lack the menace required to elevate the drama.

Old-School Direction In OTT Era

Director Neerraj Pathak’s writing and direction remain rooted in a traditional style of storytelling. While that approach may have worked years ago, modern audiences now expect sharper writing, layered characters, and unpredictable narratives from crime dramas.

The show’s biggest problem is not that it is set in the 90s, but that it feels creatively stuck there, too. With a more contemporary treatment and tighter screenplay, Inspector Avinash could have stood out more strongly in the crowded OTT space.

Verdict

For fans of Randeep Hooda and viewers who enjoy classic police-versus-mafia dramas, the series may still offer enough entertainment. However, those looking for something fresh or innovative may find themselves wanting more.