Drishyam 3 Review: Mohanlal Leaves Audiences And Police Dizzy

The Drishyam franchise has built a massive fan following over the years, not just in Malayalam cinema but across India. Even its Hindi remakes starring Ajay Devgn turned into major successes, with audiences eagerly waiting for every new chapter in the story. Known for its gripping suspense and unpredictable storytelling, the franchise has now returned with Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role once again.

Currently available in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu with English subtitles, the latest instalment continues the franchise’s tradition of delivering edge-of-the-seat drama and shocking revelations.

Georgekutty Faces Another Dangerous Challenge

The story follows Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, who has spent years protecting his family from the consequences of a crime that happened unintentionally. This time, Georgekutty has become a film producer and is backing a movie titled Drishyam, inspired by incidents similar to what his own family experienced.

ALSO READ| Aakhri Sawal Review: Between Left And RSS, Only ‘Truth’ Stands ‘Right’ In Sanjay Dutt Film

Although the film within the story becomes a blockbuster, trouble soon returns to Georgekutty’s life. A new threat emerges, determined to expose the truth and send him to prison. How Georgekutty protects himself and his family once again forms the central mystery of the film.

Slow Build-Up Leads To Powerful Second Half

Unlike commercial thrillers that rely on fast pacing and loud action, Drishyam 3 takes a measured approach. The film begins with simple family moments and gradually builds tension. Much of the first half focuses on setting up the emotional and psychological conflict.

ALSO READ| Karuppu Review: ‘Daddy’s Home’ To Reset The System; Trisha Revs Up Suriya’s Revolution

However, the second half reportedly changes the game completely with major twists and unexpected turns. The climax, in particular, has been described as highly surprising and capable of leaving audiences stunned. The screenplay keeps viewers engaged by constantly making them curious about what will happen next.

Mohanlal Once Again Shines As Georgekutty

Mohanlal’s performance has been widely praised, with the actor once again bringing depth and calm intensity to Georgekutty. Meena delivers a mature performance as his wife, while Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil impress as the daughters. Siddique and Murali Gopy also play their parts effectively.

Directed and written by Jeethu Joseph, the film once again proves why the Drishyam franchise remains one of Indian cinema’s most admired thriller series.