Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentDrishyam 3 Review: Mohanlal Leaves Audiences And Police Dizzy

Drishyam 3 Review: Mohanlal Leaves Audiences And Police Dizzy

Drishyam 3 Review: The film released in theatres on Thursday, May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s 65th birthday.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Drishyam franchise has built a massive fan following over the years, not just in Malayalam cinema but across India. Even its Hindi remakes starring Ajay Devgn turned into major successes, with audiences eagerly waiting for every new chapter in the story. Known for its gripping suspense and unpredictable storytelling, the franchise has now returned with Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role once again.

Currently available in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu with English subtitles, the latest instalment continues the franchise’s tradition of delivering edge-of-the-seat drama and shocking revelations.

Georgekutty Faces Another Dangerous Challenge

The story follows Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, who has spent years protecting his family from the consequences of a crime that happened unintentionally. This time, Georgekutty has become a film producer and is backing a movie titled Drishyam, inspired by incidents similar to what his own family experienced.

ALSO READ| Aakhri Sawal Review: Between Left And RSS, Only ‘Truth’ Stands ‘Right’ In Sanjay Dutt Film

Although the film within the story becomes a blockbuster, trouble soon returns to Georgekutty’s life. A new threat emerges, determined to expose the truth and send him to prison. How Georgekutty protects himself and his family once again forms the central mystery of the film.

Slow Build-Up Leads To Powerful Second Half

Unlike commercial thrillers that rely on fast pacing and loud action, Drishyam 3 takes a measured approach. The film begins with simple family moments and gradually builds tension. Much of the first half focuses on setting up the emotional and psychological conflict.

ALSO READ| Karuppu Review: ‘Daddy’s Home’ To Reset The System; Trisha Revs Up Suriya’s Revolution

However, the second half reportedly changes the game completely with major twists and unexpected turns. The climax, in particular, has been described as highly surprising and capable of leaving audiences stunned. The screenplay keeps viewers engaged by constantly making them curious about what will happen next.

Mohanlal Once Again Shines As Georgekutty

Mohanlal’s performance has been widely praised, with the actor once again bringing depth and calm intensity to Georgekutty. Meena delivers a mature performance as his wife, while Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil impress as the daughters. Siddique and Murali Gopy also play their parts effectively.

Directed and written by Jeethu Joseph, the film once again proves why the Drishyam franchise remains one of Indian cinema’s most admired thriller series.

Published at : 21 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohanlal Drishyam 3
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Drishyam 3 Review: Mohanlal Leaves Audiences And Police Dizzy
Drishyam 3 Review: Mohanlal Leaves Audiences And Police Dizzy
Entertainment
Case Against Dehradun University For Organising Jasmine Sandlas Concert
Case Against Dehradun University For Organising Jasmine Sandlas Concert
Entertainment
Netflix Dops 'The Boroughs', Know When To Watch The Duffer Brothers' New Sci-Fi Series
Netflix Dops 'The Boroughs', Know When To Watch The Duffer Brothers' New Sci-Fi Series
Entertainment
Mouni Roy Redefines Cannes 2026 Glamour In Heritage-Inspired Patola Gown And Midnight Blue Ensemble
Mouni Roy Redefines Cannes 2026 Glamour In Heritage-Inspired Patola Gown And Midnight Blue Ensemble
Advertisement

Trending News

Videos

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices
Twisha Sharma case: family alleges 46 calls, audio leak claims, CBI probe after CM Mohan Yadav meet
NEET paper leak: Congress protests in Jaipur, demands probe, clash with police at BJP office march
Char Dham Yatra rush: heavy crowd in Uttarakhand, pilgrims face tough conditions on Kedarnath route
Breaking: Family alleges denial of justice in Twisha case, seeks High Court intervention, raises claims

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget