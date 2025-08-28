Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vash Level 2 Review: A Taut Psychological Thriller That Outshines Big-Budget Bollywood

Vash Level 2 Review: A Taut Psychological Thriller That Outshines Big-Budget Bollywood

Vash Level 2 review: It is a haunting, well-crafted thriller that proves regional cinema continues to push creative boundaries.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Vash Level 2 review: While Bollywood continues to churn out massive productions like War 2 with ₹400 crore budgets and star-studded casts that often fail to leave a lasting impression, Gujarati cinema has quietly delivered a nerve-wracking gem with Vash Level 2. Made on a modest ₹10 crore budget, this film proves that compelling storytelling and sharp execution trump spectacle. Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan was itself a Hindi remake of the first Vash, and now its chilling sequel arrives in theatres, released simultaneously in Hindi, leaving audiences wondering what a future Shaitaan 2 might look like.

Vash Level 2 story

The narrative wastes no time in plunging viewers into a disturbing mystery. After eating at the school canteen, ten schoolgirls inexplicably climb to the rooftop, one by one, and jump. What follows is a harrowing series of events that sees these girls wreaking havoc across the city—acts that aren’t for the faint-hearted. The only clue is a recurring mention of a mysterious “Pratap Uncle.” Who is he? Why are these girls behaving this way? To uncover the sinister truth, you’ll need to witness it unfold on the big screen.

How is Vash Level 2

Vash Level 2 is a gripping thriller that hooks you from the very first scene and doesn’t let go until the credits roll. The film is a masterclass in lean storytelling, clocking in at under two hours without ever feeling rushed or stretched. Every scene carries weight, delivering unexpected shocks and revelations that keep you glued to the screen. While the climax could have been slightly stronger, it remains impactful, leaving audiences unsettled and reflective.

What stands out is not just the tight pacing but also the sheer brilliance of regional cinema talent. This is a film that challenges Bollywood’s obsession with star power and exorbitant budgets, reminding us that great films thrive on strong narratives, not big names.

Performances

Janki Bodiwala is a revelation, managing to terrify without uttering a single word, her expressions alone exuding menace. While her screen time could have been expanded, her performance leaves a lasting impression. Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar, and Monal Gajjar deliver equally strong performances, each adding depth and realism to the unsettling narrative.

Writing & direction

Writer-director Krishnadev Yagnik deserves immense credit for crafting a taut, atmospheric thriller that never loses its grip. His ability to tell a compelling story in under two hours, with every scene earning its place, is nothing short of commendable.

Verdict

Vash Level 2 is a haunting, well-crafted thriller that proves regional cinema continues to push creative boundaries. It’s a must-watch for anyone craving intelligent storytelling and edge-of-the-seat suspense.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Vash Level 2
